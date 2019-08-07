Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market to attain US$11.16 billion by 2025, Says TMR

Global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market to Diversify With Growing Use in Various Applications

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market stood at US$5.45 Bn in 2017 and is projected to attain US$11.16 Bn by the end of 2025. This represents a CAGR of 9.4% from 2017 to 2025.

In today’s world, physical appearance and proper health are two most important things and individuals across the globe are investing heavily in maintaining them. Attributing to this fact, the demand for various natural supplements, rich protein food, and other nutritious products have increased significantly. Its demand in the food and beverages industry also grew at a considerable rate, especially in dietary supplements. On similar grounds, the demand for collagen peptide has increased, as it is highly bioavailable and helps in renewing bodily tissues, such as bones, skin, and joints. Therefore, collagen peptide is used in various cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare products. Moreover, rising incidence of various diseases due to a sedentary lifestyle has led the consumers to opt for buying nutritious food and nutraceuticals. Thus, all the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the demand in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market.

The demand for collagen peptide and gelatin is high in developed regions due to high awareness among people and more emphasis on eating high nutritional food. However, developing regions in Asia Pacific are also expected to contribute significant in the growth of this market. Developing pharmaceutical sector and accessibility of skilled workforce and cheap raw material are some of major factors making this region high beneficial for the growth of collagen peptide and gelatin. Moreover, growing awareness related to nutritional benefits of dietary supplements is projected to boost the demand for collagen peptide in this region. Rising investments in research and development activities to manufacture plant-based collagen and gelatin, and large number of manufacturers focusing on expanding use of these products are further creating lucrative opportunities that will make Asia Pacific one of the leading market for collagen peptide and gelatin.

Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Formulations gathering Steam for Anti-aging and Nutritional Benefits

Various formulations in the collagen peptide and gelatin market have risen in popularity in the health and wellness sector in various countries across the world. The consumption has gathered notable steam in consumers seeking functional food and supplements for maintain a wrinkle-free skin. The rising attention of collagen peptide and gelatin powders among industry players, due to their anti-aging affects, has been one of the key underpinnings of the rapid evolution of the market.

The large purported benefits of collagen peptide and gelatin in hair and skin health is a key factor bolstering the demand worldwide. Collagen consumption for ages has been associated with improving the skin suppleness and effects skin repairing process. The rising demand for collagen peptide and gelatin powders in elderly populations is fueling the market’s growth.

The rising awareness about the aging benefits of nutraceuticals in various developing and developed regions is crucial trend boosting the global collagen peptide and gelatin market. Their formulations have been gaining attention of sportspersons and elderly persons, especially for nutritional benefits.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market (Type - Type I and Type II (Hydrolyzed and Undenatured)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017–2025.”

