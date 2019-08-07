Global $33.56Bn Cash Logistics Market Review & Forecast, 2016 to 2026 - Rise in Demand for Safes & Vaults for Cash Management Drives Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cash Logistics Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cash Logistics is expected to reach $ 33,563.52 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2026.



Factors such as growth in circulation of cash, rise in demand for safe and vault for cash management, and increase in deployment of ATMs, drive the growth of the market. However, increase in cash-in-transit vehicle robberies and rise in adoption of digital money are expected to hinder the growth of the market.



Amongst end user, the financial institutions segment dominates the market as these institutions are widely adopting these solutions owing to various advantages such as improved transparency, customization of solutions, and optimal cash.



The key vendors mentioned are Writer Safeguard, Securitas Security Company, Prosegur Cash, Paragon Security, Maltacourt Global Logistics, Lemuir Secure Logistics, Intelligence Services, Global Security Logistics Co., General Secure Logistics Services, CMS Info Systems Ltd, Cash Logistik Security AG and Brink's Incorporated.



Questions Answered in the Report



How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Cash Logistics Market, By End-user

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Government Agencies

5.3 Retailers

5.4 Financial Institutions

5.5 Other End-users



6 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Services

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cash-in-Transit

6.3 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Services

6.4 Cash Management

6.5 Other Services



7 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Strategic Benchmarking



9 Vendors Landscape

9.1 Writer Safeguard

9.2 Securitas Security Company

9.3 Prosegur Cash

9.4 Paragon Security

9.5 Maltacourt Global Logistics

9.6 Lemuir Secure Logistics

9.7 Intelligence Services

9.8 Global Security Logistics Co.

9.9 General Secure Logistics Services

9.10 CMS Info Systems Ltd.

9.11 Cash Logistik Security AG

9.12 Brink's Incorporated



