Outlook on the World Smart Greenhouse Market to 2025 - Hydroponic Displays the Potential to Grow at Over 13.3%
The "Smart Greenhouse - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smart Greenhouse market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 12.7%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Hydroponic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Million by the year 2025, Hydroponic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.6% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$120.5 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$135.7 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Hydroponic will reach a market size of US$116.1 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$258.8 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Companies Mentioned
- Argus Control Systems Ltd.
- Certhon Build B.V.
- Cultivar
- Desert Growing
- Growlink
- Heliospectra AB
- International Greenhouse Company
- Kheyti
- Logiqs B.V.
- Lumigrow
- Motorleaf
- Netafim Ltd.
- Nexus Corporation
- Prospera Technologies Ltd.
- Rough Brothers
- Sensaphone
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Smart Greenhouse Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Non-Hydroponic (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Hydroponic (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- HVAC Systems (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- LED Grow Lights (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Irrigation Systems (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Control Systems (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Smart Greenhouse Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Non-Hydroponic (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Hydroponic (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- HVAC Systems (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- LED Grow Lights (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Irrigation Systems (Technology) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Control Systems (Technology) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Smart Greenhouse Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Non-Hydroponic (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Hydroponic (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- HVAC Systems (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- LED Grow Lights (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Irrigation Systems (Technology) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Control Systems (Technology) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
