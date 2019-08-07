SIML Retires $400,000 in Convertible Debt With Sales Over $20M During the First Half of 2019

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK: SIML) (“Simlatus” or the “Company”) today announces that the Company entered into a Release Agreement in July 2019 and agreed to pre-pay the entire balance of a convertible note dated January 31, 2019 with the original principal amount of $33,000 between Emunah Funding, LLC and SIML. The current principal amount of the Note is $77,800. Upon the full execution of the Agreement, the Holder released and returned to treasury 40,000,000 shares of common stock valued at $400,000.

About SIML: While acquisitions of companies in the hemp sector accelerate worldwide as industrial and consumer hemp/CBD markets develop, our Proscere Bioscience is the company’s division focused on the CBD industry with sales over $20M during the first half of 2019 for its Cold-Water Extraction System.

Satel Group is one of only a handful of companies holding AT&T contracts to service multi-dwelling units throughout large metropolitan areas in the USA with DirecTV services. Satel services the financial commercial and residential areas in the San Francisco Bay and Silicon Valley metropolitan area.

Simlatus is our manufacturing company which produces high-end audio/video products for DirecTV, CBS, Fox News, Warner Bros., and various underwater oil exploration companies worldwide.

Contact: Richard Hylen, CEO Tel: (530) 205-3437



