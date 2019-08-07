TRACON Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2019 BTIG Biotechnology Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration through our license to Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and utilizing our product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., announced today that Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, will participate in the 2019 BTIG Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 12, 2019 in New York.



About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer and ophthalmic diseases. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: DE-122, carotuximab being developed in wet AMD through a license to Santen Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; TRC102, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of lung cancer; TRC253, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of prostate cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody being developed for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships whereby it shares in the cost and risk of clinical development and commercialization of innovative product candidates. In these partnerships TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the United States. To learn more about TRACON and its product candidates, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com .

Company Contact : Investor Contact : Mark Wiggins Andrew McDonald Chief Business Officer LifeSci Advisors LLC (858) 251-3492 646-597-6987 mwiggins@traconpharma.com Andrew@lifesciadvisors.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.