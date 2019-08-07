iTeos Therapeutics to Present at 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
Gosselies, Belgium and Cambridge, MA – August 7, 2019 – iTeos Therapeutics SA, a privately-held biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Michel Detheux, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of iTeos, will present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. ET in New York, NY.
About iTeos Therapeutics
iTeos Therapeutics is a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of persons living with cancer by designing and developing next generation immunotherapies. The Company’s lead program, EOS100850, is an adenosine A2A receptor antagonist currently in a Phase 1/1b study. A second program, a fully human ADCC-enabling anti-TIGIT antibody (EOS884448), is expected to enter the clinic in second half of 2019. Based in Gosselies, Belgium and Cambridge, MA, iTeos Therapeutics was founded through the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research (LICR) and the de Duve Institute (Université Catholique de Louvain). In 2018, the Company completed a $75 million (€64 million) Series B financing led by MPM Capital, along with new investors HBM Partners, 6 Dimensions Capital and Curative Ventures. Previous investors, including Fund +, VIVES II and SRIW, as well as SFPI, also participated in this funding round. For more information, please visit www.iteostherapeutics.com.
For further information, please contact:
Michel Detheux, CEO
iTeos Therapeutics
info@iteostherapeutics.com
Amber Fennell, Catherine London, Mathew Neal and Sukaina Virji
Consilium Strategic Communications
+44 203 709 5700
iteos@consilium-comms.com
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
+ 1 212 362 1200
iTeos@sternir.com
