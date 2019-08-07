/EIN News/ -- iTeos Therapeutics to Present at 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Gosselies, Belgium and Cambridge, MA – August 7, 2019 – iTeos Therapeutics SA, a privately-held biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Michel Detheux, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of iTeos, will present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics is a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of persons living with cancer by designing and developing next generation immunotherapies. The Company’s lead program, EOS100850, is an adenosine A2A receptor antagonist currently in a Phase 1/1b study. A second program, a fully human ADCC-enabling anti-TIGIT antibody (EOS884448), is expected to enter the clinic in second half of 2019. Based in Gosselies, Belgium and Cambridge, MA, iTeos Therapeutics was founded through the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research (LICR) and the de Duve Institute (Université Catholique de Louvain). In 2018, the Company completed a $75 million (€64 million) Series B financing led by MPM Capital, along with new investors HBM Partners, 6 Dimensions Capital and Curative Ventures. Previous investors, including Fund +, VIVES II and SRIW, as well as SFPI, also participated in this funding round. For more information, please visit www.iteostherapeutics.com.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Detheux, CEO

iTeos Therapeutics

info@iteostherapeutics.com

Amber Fennell, Catherine London, Mathew Neal and Sukaina Virji

Consilium Strategic Communications

+44 203 709 5700

iteos@consilium-comms.com

Sarah McCabe

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

+ 1 212 362 1200

iTeos@sternir.com



