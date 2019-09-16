DomainIndex.com Launches WHOIS Appraisal and WHOIS Database Download

DomainIndex

Get a Comprehensive List of Even Websites with the Newest gTLD Extensions

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DomainIndex.com, a Domaining-recommended partner, specializes in providing anyone interested in domain names with two means to get the most exhaustive list of domains in the gTLD space.First, its WHOIS Appraisal Web-based tool gives users a quick and easy way to get WHOIS information for a particular domain. WHOIS Database Download , meanwhile, provides users with a complete list of domains with gTLD extensions. Both offerings are connected to a database that contains approximately 135 million WHOIS records of domains in the gTLD space.WHOIS Appraisal lets users do quick checks on domains to see if these are available for purchase, who to contact for certain domains of interest, or see what websites and pages a domain is connected to. Users just need to register on the WHOIS Appraisal website and they can immediately start using the tool.WHOIS Database Download comes in the form of a MySQL dump file that can be easily converted into a MySQL or CSV file. The records on it are not older than four months, assuring users of the relevance of the data they are acquiring. The information provided comes in both raw and parsed formats, depending on their preference and existing infrastructure. Because the tool provides data in raw format, it can be easily integrated into existing systems and applications.WHOIS Appraisal and WHOIS Database Download allow users to conduct simple searches to find a domain registrant’s basic information, including name, phone and fax number, and street and email address, in case they wish to contact a website’s owner. Should a domain name be available for purchase, they can contact its registrar whose contact details are also shown. Other information available on a WHOIS record include where and when a domain was registered, when its registration will expire, specific modifications it has undergone over time, related IP addresses and nameservers, and more.Both products have several uses. If the user is a domain registrar, for instance, WHOIS data can help make sure that a potential buyer is not a malicious actor. A quick check on WHOIS Appraisal or WHOIS Database Download can help one spot if the visitor has any ties to malicious activities or websites. The user can search for the visitor’s existing domains, if any, to check if he’s telling the truth about his company or business. The user can also cross-check the visitor’s records with publicly available lists of malicious domains for ties to cyber attacks or fraud. Making sure the domains an organization manages are in no way involved in nefarious acts is one way of keeping one’s business reputation intact.Security researchers in need of a way to keep track of millions of malware each day can perform complex tasks such as identifying threat sources, collecting threat intelligence, and tracking down cybercriminals using WHOIS data. WHOIS Appraisal and WHOIS Database Download can help them map out an attack’s infrastructure and thwart cyber attackers and other threat actors. It is a known fact that cybercriminals use more than one domain to carry out schemes to evade detection and blocking. But with a complete set of WHOIS data on hand, identifying all domains with ties to a malicious actor is possible. Even using dynamic IP addresses won’t help cyber attackers because the products keep tabs on modifications made not just to domains, but also to the IP addresses associated with them. If a user is in need of trustworthy tools to protect his business from all kinds of cyber attacks, he can use WHOIS Appraisal and WHOIS Database Download to keep threats and their perpetrators at bay.If the user is in the fraud detection business, meanwhile, he can track potential sources of data breaches, email account or business email compromise, and denial-of-service attacks with WHOIS data. With WHOIS Appraisal and WHOIS Database Download, checking if an email is from a legitimate source or not is easy. Doing a simple search for a domain can give all the information one needs to do a thorough background check on an email’s or any kind of message’s source. Any user can be sure he’s not sending confidential data or, worse, payment or funding to cybercriminals.Statisticians and analysts can also benefit from the products. Gathering and analyzing Internet statistics to assess trends is doable with WHOIS information. With WHOIS Appraisal and WHOIS Database Download, users no longer need to manually scour the Web for every tiny bit of information to complete ongoing research.Any party interested in easing the way domaining, cybersecurity, fraud detection, or statistical work is done can sign up for WHOIS Appraisal and WHOIS Database Download. For more information on the products, visit the product website.



