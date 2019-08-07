Natus Expands the Supporting Community of Otoscan

Natus to continue their successful pilot program with Starkey Hearing Technologies

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, is pleased to announce today that Starkey Hearing Technologies is equipped to receive images from Otoscan® - a breakthrough digital ear scanning solution – as input to manufacture customized hearing aid solutions.

“Today marks another important milestone for our customers and all of us at Natus,” says Austin Noll, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Natus. “The Otoscan community of supporting manufacturers is further expanded with the addition of Starkey Hearing Technologies, which represents an essential achievement for the future success of the product. Our ambition all along is to have members join the Otocloud community to bring a complete offering to hearing care professionals.”

This program will be rolled-out gradually in close collaboration between local parties in markets where Otoscan is already commercially available.

“We’re excited about joining the Otoscan community. Their technology supports Starkey’s strategic ambitions for a digitized workflow and an optimized infrastructure that will allow us to serve our customers even better in the future,” says Chris Hillman, Chief Operations Officer at Starkey Hearing Technologies.

Developed by hearing care professionals for hearing care professionals

Otoscan is designed specifically for the needs of audiologists and hearing aid dispensers selling and fitting custom hearing aids.

Otoscan enables hearing care professionals to make digital impressions for custom in-the-ear pieces such as ear molds and hearing aids. The scanner solution applies state of the art technology to transform images of the ear into 3D digital files that are then securely uploaded to Otocloud™ for immediate use in production of custom products, delivering significant efficiency and quality-gains in the production of hearing aids compared to other existing approaches. Otocloud is a web-based portal cloud service supported by a dedicated Microsoft Azure server domain.

Otoscan is now commercially available in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong and Canada.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical Incorporated can be found at www.natus.com.

