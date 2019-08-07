Hybrid Power Solutions: Worldwide Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2025
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Power Solutions - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hybrid Power Solutions market worldwide is projected to grow by US$369.2 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 7.7%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Solar-Diesel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$394.4 Million by the year 2025, Solar-Diesel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$15.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$31.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Solar-Diesel will reach a market size of US$23.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$94.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Danvest Energy AS (Denmark); Electro Power Systems S.A. (France); Eltek AS (Norway); Flexenclosure AB (Sweden); Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China); PFISTERER Holding AG (Germany); Poweroasis Ltd. (United Kingdom); Siemens AG (Germany); SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany); Vergnet SA (France); Vertiv Company (USA); ZTE Corporation (China).
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Companies Mentioned
- Danvest Energy A/S
- Electro Power Systems S.A.
- Eltek Group
- Flexenclosure AB
- Huawei Technologies
- Pfisterer Holding AG
- Poweroasis Ltd.
- SMA Solar Technology AG
- Siemens AG
- Vergnet S.A.
- Vertiv
- ZTE Corporation
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Hybrid Power Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Solar-Diesel (System Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Wind-Diesel (System Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Hybrid Power Solutions Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Solar-Diesel (System Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Wind-Diesel (System Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Hybrid Power Solutions Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Solar-Diesel (System Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Wind-Diesel (System Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rocva
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.