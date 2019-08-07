Global Amino Acetic Acid Market Segmented by Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Wiseguyreports added new comprehensive Analysis Report “Global Amino Acetic Acid Market 2019-2025” to its huge database.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amino Acetic Acid is an organic amino acid also known as Glycine, used in pharmaceutical, feed and food additives etc fields. Global Amino Acetic Acid market size will increase to xy Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Amino Acetic Acid.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis and contains crucial market data. The overview of the Amino Acetic Acid market comprises its definition, its key applications, and manufacturing technologies that are used. Besides offering a detailed scope of the report, the overview also provides clarity regarding the market. The report emphasizes on the recent innovations and developments occurring in the Amino Acetic Acid market and examines the drivers related to the product’s price margins.

Chemical industries comprise the producers of industrial chemicals. However, the usage of chemicals in certain products could prove to be harmful for the users and the overall environment. Hence, the global chemical manufacturers are spending large amounts in conducting continuous research and development with the objective of developing environment-friendly chemicals.

Major key Players

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Ajinomoto

Newtrend Group

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co., Ltd. (SDJC)

Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

HeBei Donghua Jiheng Aminoacid Sci.& Tec. Co

NB Group Co

Amino Acetic Acid Market Breakdown Data by Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Amino Acetic Acid Market Breakdown Data by Application

Pesticide

Medicine

Food

Feed

Others

Amino Acetic Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Amino Acetic Acid Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

