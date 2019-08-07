Global Digital Advertising Market Outlook to 2026: $664.7Bn Growth Opportunity Analysis & Business Strategy Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Advertising Market by Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The revenue of global digital advertising market to reach $664.7 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 11.29%. The digital ad is becoming the lion's share in the whole pie of media advertising.



This report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global digital advertising market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global digital advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Mobile Ad (further divided into In-APP and Mobile Web by channel)

Desktop Ad

Digital TV and Others

Based on ad format, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Digital Display Ad (further split into Programmatic Transactions and Non-programmatic Transactions by purchase method)

Internet Paid Search

Social Media

Online Video

Others

Based on industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

Telecommunication IT Sector

Travel Industry

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Transportation and Logistics

Energy, Power, and Utilities

Other Industries

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions or countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and key national/local markets by Platform, Ad Format, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted supply trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global digital advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Baidu

Facebook Inc.

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia

Sina

Tencent

Twitter

Verizon

Yahoo! Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Platform

3.1 Market Overview by Platform

3.2 Global Mobile Advertising Market 2015-2026

3.3 Global Desktop Advertising Market 2015-2026

3.4 Global Market of Digital Advertising via Other Digital Platforms 2015-2026



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Ad Format

4.1 Market Overview by Ad Format

4.2 Global Digital Display Ad Market 2015-2026

4.3 Global Internet Paid Search Ad Market 2015-2026

4.4 Global Social Media Ad Market 2015-2026

4.5 Global Online Video Ad Market 2015-2026

4.6 Global Market of Other Digital Ad Formats 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

5.2 Global Digital Advertising Market for Media and Entertainment 2015-2026

5.3 Global Digital Advertising Market for Consumer Goods & Retail Industry 2015-2026

5.4 Global Digital Advertising Market for Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI) 2015-2026

5.5 Global Digital Advertising Market for Telecommunication IT Sector 2015-2026

5.6 Global Digital Advertising Market for Travel Industry 2015-2026

5.7 Global Digital Advertising Market for Healthcare Sector 2015-2026

5.8 Global Digital Advertising Market for Manufacturing & Supply Chain 2015-2026

5.9 Global Digital Advertising Market for Transportation and Logistics 2015-2026

5.10 Global Digital Advertising Market for Energy, Power, and Utilities 2015-2026

5.11 Global Digital Advertising Market for Other Industries 2015-2026



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2015-2026

6.2 North America Market 2015-2026 by Country

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S. Market

6.2.3 Canadian Market

6.3 European Market 2015-2026 by Country

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 UK

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Russia

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026 by Country

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 China

6.4.4 Indonesia

6.4.5 Australia

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 Latin America Market 2015-2026 by Country

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Mexico

6.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market

6.6 Rest of World Market 2015-2026 by Country

6.6.1 UAE

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3 Egypt

6.6.4 Other National Markets



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles



8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



