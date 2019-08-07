Cartesian/Gantry Robots: Worldwide Market Analysis by Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region (2015-2026)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market by Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The revenue of global Cartesian/Gantry robots market is predicted to reach $24.16 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems including hardware, software & service, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 8.3%. The hardware market will grow to $12.61 billion in 2026. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.79% during the same period, advancing to 174.5 thousand units in 2026.



This report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global Cartesian/Gantry robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global Cartesian/Gantry robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on axis type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

One Axis

Two Axis

Three Axis

Four Axis

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Loading & Unloading Workpiece

Palletizing & Handling

Others

Based on industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Automotive Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverage

Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Axis Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global Cartesian/Gantry robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Aerotech Inc.

BOSCH Rexroth AG Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Fibro

Gdel Group AG

IAI America Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Subsystem

3.1 Market Overview by Subsystem

3.2 Global Hardware Market of Cartesian/Gantry Robots 2015-2026

3.3 Global Software Market of Cartesian/Gantry Robots 2015-2026

3.4 Global Services Market of Cartesian/Gantry Robots 2015-2026



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Axis Type

4.1 Market Overview by Axis Type

4.2 Global One Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026

4.3 Global Two Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026

4.4 Global Three Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026

4.5 Global Four Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market for Loading & Unloading Workpiece 2015-2026

5.3 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market for Palletizing & Handling 2015-2026

5.4 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market for Other Applications 2015-2026



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

6.2 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Automotive Industry 2015-2026

6.3 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Electrical & Electronics 2015-2026

6.4 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Metal & Machinery 2015-2026

6.5 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Pharmaceuticals 2015-2026

6.6 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Chemical & Petrochemical Industry 2015-2026

6.7 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Food & Beverage 2015-2026

6.8 Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Other Industries 2015-2026



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2015-2026

7.2 North America Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S. Market

7.2.3 Canadian Market

7.3 European Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 UK

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 Taiwan

7.4.5 India

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 Latin America Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Mexico

7.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market

7.6 Rest of World Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 Egypt

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles



9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47hxkt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.