Toyota Lady Cranes off to South Africa

The Toyota Lady Craneswill leave for South Africa tomorrow morning ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The Uganda Rugby Union (http://UgandaRugby.com) executive committee headed by the President, H.E Godwin Kayangwe flagged off the lady Cranes at the Kyadondo Rugby Grounds. “You are representing over 44 million Ugandans and we believe in you,” he addressed the Lady Cranes.

Present at the event was the Vice President(commercial) Peter Magona, Women’s representative Regina Lunyolo, and the Secretary of the Uganda Rugby Union, Peter Odong.

FIXTURES 9 August 2019 South Africa vs Uganda 4:00pm

13th August 2019 Kenya vs Uganda 2:00pm

17th August 2019 Madagascar vs Uganda 2:00pm

Squad: Props 1.Faith Namugga Nakato 2.Irene Nzige 3.Evelyn Atweku 4.Christine Nkayiza

Hookers 1.Yvonne Najjuma 2.Peace Mirembe

Locks 1.Charity Atimango 2.Helen Gizamba 3.Teddy Lwutung

Loosies 1.Beatrice Atim Lumunu 2. Winnie Atyang (captain) 3. Mary Gloria Ayot 4. Loy Mbabazi

Half backs 1. Harriet Kayojo 2. Claire Anena 3. Rosenburg Kanyonyozi 4. Christine Nakamya

Centres 1 .Asha Nakity nambulime 2. Peace Lekuru

Wings 1.Julie Nandawula 2.Joan andika 3.Emmanuella oroma 4.Agnes nakuya 5.Saamiya ayikuro 6.Tino Esther 7.Mary Koita

