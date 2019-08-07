Asia-Pacific's Digital Advertising Market Projected to Rise at a CAGR of 14% Over 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Digital Advertising Market by Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia-Pacific digital advertising market is expected to grow by 14% during 2019-2026, becoming the largest regional market in the world.



This report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific digital advertising market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific digital advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Country.



Based on platform, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Mobile Ad (further divided into In-APP and Mobile Web by channel)

Desktop Ad

Digital TV and Others

Based on ad format, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Digital Display Ad (further split into Programmatic Transactions and Non-programmatic Transactions by purchase method)

Internet Paid Search

Social Media

Online Video

Others

Based on industrial vertical, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

Telecommunication IT Sector

Travel Industry

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Transportation and Logistics

Energy, Power, and Utilities

Other Industries

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Platform, Ad Format, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted supply trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific digital advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Baidu

Facebook Inc.

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia

Sina

Tencent

Twitter

Verizon

Yahoo! Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of APAC Market by Platform

3.1 Market Overview by Platform

3.2 APAC Mobile Advertising Market 2015-2026

3.3 APAC Desktop Advertising Market 2015-2026

3.4 APAC Market of Digital Advertising via Other Digital Platforms 2015-2026



4 Segmentation of APAC Market by Ad Format

4.1 Market Overview by Ad Format

4.2 APAC Digital Display Ad Market 2015-2026

4.3 APAC Internet Paid Search Ad Market 2015-2026

4.4 APAC Social Media Ad Market 2015-2026

4.5 APAC Online Video Ad Market 2015-2026

4.6 APAC Market of Other Digital Ad Formats 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of APAC Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

5.2 APAC Digital Advertising Market for Media and Entertainment 2015-2026

5.3 APAC Digital Advertising Market for Consumer Goods & Retail Industry 2015-2026

5.4 APAC Digital Advertising Market for Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI) 2015-2026

5.5 APAC Digital Advertising Market for Telecommunication IT Sector 2015-2026

5.6 APAC Digital Advertising Market for Travel Industry 2015-2026

5.7 APAC Digital Advertising Market for Healthcare Sector 2015-2026

5.8 APAC Digital Advertising Market for Manufacturing & Supply Chain 2015-2026

5.9 APAC Digital Advertising Market for Transportation and Logistics 2015-2026

5.10 APAC Digital Advertising Market for Energy, Power, and Utilities 2015-2026

5.11 APAC Digital Advertising Market for Other Industries 2015-2026



6 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026 by Country

6.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.2 Japan

6.3 China

6.4 Indonesia

6.5 Australia

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Rest of APAC Region



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles



8 Investing in APAC Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of APAC Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



