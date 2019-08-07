Global WebRTC Market Review 2016-2019 & Forecast to 2027 - Rising Demand for Secure & Robust Communication

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global WebRTC Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global WebRTC Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand in security and privacy concerns, rising demand for secure & robust communication, and recent technological developments in WebRTC.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 Application Analysis

1.7 End User Analysis

1.8 Strategic Benchmarking

1.9 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Demand in Security and Privacy Concerns

3.1.2 Rising Demand for Secure & Robust Communication

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in WebRTC

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 WebRTC Market, By Product

4.1 Service

4.1.1 Consulting Services

4.1.2 Implementation & Integration Services

4.1.3 Other Services

4.2 Solution

4.2.1 Messaging & File Sharing

4.2.2 Video Calling & Conferencing

4.2.3 Voice Calling & Conferencing

4.2.4 Gaming

4.2.5 Social Networking



5 WebRTC Market, By Platform Provider

5.1 Mobile Platform Provider

5.2 Unified Communication Platform Provider

5.3 Browser Platform Provider



6 WebRTC Market, By Technology

6.1 HTML5

6.2 Cloud Communication

6.3 Carrier WiFi

6.4 Native Apps

6.5 4G/LTE

6.6 Open Source API & WebRTC



7 WebRTC Market, By WebRTC API

7.1 Open Real-time Communications API (ORCA)

7.2 Chrome

7.3 WebRTC Security

7.4 Firefox

7.5 Cloud RTC Platform

7.6 Media Stream API

7.7 RTC Data Channel API

7.8 Hookflash

7.9 Session Description Protocol (SDP)



8 WebRTC Market, By Application

8.1 Application and Security

8.2 Customer Facing Enterprise

8.3 In-House Licenses Development



9 WebRTC Market, By End User

9.1 Manufacturing

9.2 Retail & Consumer Goods

9.3 IT & Telecom

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Banking, Finance, Services & Insurance

9.6 Public Sector & Education

9.7 Media & Entertainment

9.8 Transportation & Logistics

9.9 E-Commerce

9.10 Other End Users



10 WebRTC Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 UK

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Dialogic Corporation

12.2 Avaya Inc.

12.3 Quobis

12.4 AT&T Inc.

12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.6 Oracle Corporation

12.7 Vonage Holdings Corporation

12.8 Google Inc.

12.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.10 Temasys Communications Pte Ltd.

12.11 Cafex Communications Inc.

12.12 Tokbox Inc.

12.13 Mavenir Systems Inc.

12.14 Genband Inc.

12.15 Apidaze



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/58nw6j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.