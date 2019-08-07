President congratulates Ivoirians for 59 years of independence

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 7 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, congratulated the Government and the Ivorian people, for the celebration of the 59th anniversary of the proclamation of national independence, which will be celebrated on Wednesday (07),

Côte d’Ivoire became independent from France on 7 August 1960, a fact that the Angolan Head of State considers to be of singular importance.

In a note of congratulations, João Lourenço greeted his counterpart, Alassane Ouattara and the Government of that West African country for their efforts for stability, development and prosperity.

On the other hand, the Angolan President reaffirmed his desire to strengthen the friendship and cooperation ties between the two peoples and countries.

