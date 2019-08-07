Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale’s meeting with Kenyan Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale met today with Kenya Ministry of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Ambassador Macharia Kamau and Head of Public Service Dr. Joseph Kinyua in Nairobi, Kenya. The meetings followed the inaugural Bilateral Strategic Dialogue, which took place May 7-8, 2019 in Washington.

The Under Secretary reaffirmed that the new U.S.-Kenya strategic partnership is grounded in mutual cooperation, shared values, and common vision. The two sides explored ways to deepen trade and investment ties, while enhancing security and multilateral cooperation. Under Secretary Hale emphasized the importance of concluding pending U.S. investment deals and making progress in the Trade and Investment Working Group. The discussion also covered shared goals for regional security and stability. The Under Secretary looked forward to deepening cooperation in the realms of defense, security and governance, and the newly-established Kenya Coast Guard Service.



