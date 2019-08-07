Dr. Paul Pearce of Nova Biologicals and the Pearce Foundation for Science and Medicine to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CONROE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul J. Pearce admits to having an inner entrepreneur that needs to be satisfied, and after a long and productive career as a microbial scientist and laboratory owner, he felt a yearning to expand his skills in a new direction. This time, it is in the effort to help aging baby boomers cope with the growing national healthcare crisis.

“You go to see the doctor, and the primary-care doctor does his thing. Then you end up in the hospital and the house physician does their thing. Then the anesthetist, the surgeon, the nurses, etc. After that the rehabilitation therapist and the discharge planner. They all expertly do their jobs, but once you go home, who’s taking care of you? You! And if you don’t know things, then you are in trouble!”

Dr. Pearce, who holds a PhD in Microbiology and has vast experience in the healthcare field, says that trends related to third party payors and reimbursement mean people are going home sicker and quicker. Should they have an issue that causes readmission before 30 days, the hospital stay likely won’t be covered at all. That is why he wants to collaborate with other specialists, share knowledge, and offer services (in the realm of information sharing, encouragement and testing) that can help people heal more safely and quickly at home--and better their odds for a Full Recovery. So, he established the Pearce Foundation for Science and Medicine, an extension of his commitment to disseminating knowledge and driving improvement toward a Full Recovery.

Pearce seeks to share the know-how that has crystallized after his 40+ years of experience in clinical laboratory testing. This includes time as the CEO of Nova Biologicals in Conroe Texas, which was founded back in1993 to meet the demand for public water testing. His firm has experience testing for many substances and contaminants in air, water and surfaces and was recently in a Houston newspaper for swabbing and evaluating shopping carts at Target, Kroger’s and other popular markets. They detected organisms that can cause staph infection, skin disorders, and urinary infections, among others. When you come home form the hospital, and your immune system is already compromised, do you want your aide or family member to bring that awful stuff home with the groceries?

Germ detection is one area Dr. Pearce and the foundation he established can help address. They can also test air quality and water quality in the home (or extended care facility) where patients will be recovering. Might Legionella or another microbial threat be hiding in the shower or whirlpool? Could bacteria be in that breathing machine you take home? And how do you handle it if you do discover something?

Paul J. Pearce says he was blessed with a great family, career, and education, and that he just couldn’t let an opportunity to share all that go by. He says he derives incredible satisfaction from applying what he knows, especially when it can benefit mankind. Listen to this 6-part series and learn the challenging facts of our national healthcare crisis, the effort he put into gaining government clearance for the Foundation, and the many ways microbial testing resources can facilitate recovery from surgery, a chronic health condition, or other hospital stay.

CUTV News Radio will feature Paul J Pearce in interviews with both Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters, on Fridays at Noon, August 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th and September 6th and 13th

Listen to the sows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about Dr. Pearce and his work, visit: http://www.novatx.com



