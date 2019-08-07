Head of vehicle parts testing in Germany, for entire EU, quits his job to join dynaCERT Inc. after stunning results

dynaCERT HG unit installed on diesel Truck

Senior engineer in charge of testing in Germany was so impressed with fuel saving Carbon Emission Reduction Technology results he quit his job to join dynaCERT

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX:DYA)

...long haul truck with an HG1-45B showed a 20.1% average fuel savings for the 188 hours of tests, travelling through the mountainous terrain of southern Germany in a heavy load commercial operation.” — TUV Head of Emissions Testing and Validation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dynaCERT Inc. is the subject of a Technology MarketWatch Journal review, full copy may be viewed directly at https://technologymarketwatch.com/dya.htm online. dynaCERT Inc. (TSX-V: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (Frankfurt: DMJ) shares appear at the beginning of a major upside move as the market has only started to price in the reality of the magnitude developing for its fuel saving Carbon Emission Reduction Technology. The level of interest in the industry for dynaCERT’s HG technology is increasing and we believe this will translate into a significant increase in share price as the investment community’s awareness and appreciation of the opportunity develops over the coming months. dynaCERT Inc. currently has a market cap of only ~C$140 million. Market Equities Research Group believes a move toward a $1 billion+ market cap (~$2.50/share for DYA.V) in 2019 is not unreasonable as the level of interest for dynaCERT’s award winning HydraGEN (HG) technology continues to build globally as a solution to the problem of harmful exhaust emissions plaguing cities across the world.

dynaCERT announced the results of official European TUV testing of it’s HG units, verifying emission reduction in NOx of ~55%+, CO of 50%, and particulate matter of 75%, all while saving fuel, providing better torque, and lowering maintenance costs. TUV is facilitated by the Federal Motor Transport Authority in Germany which does testing in the EU, nothing can be installed on a vehicle without its testing and the subsequent ABE certification license -- dynaCERT is expected to receive ABE certification soon, this will provide a significant catalyst for sales.

So impressive is the HG technology dynaCERT won the 2019 German Innovation Awards prize for Energy Solutions, additionally, dynaCERT is the Gold Award from ESQR in Germany, and the Gold Medal winner of the prestigious 2018 Edison Award for Best New Product. Recent news such as the January 16, 2019 news of the Company achieving a milestone from the Government of India involving sizable initial orders from two of twenty nine government states, the December 20, 2018 decision by the government of Austria to proceed with a plan to equip all state-owned diesel-powered vehicles with HG Technology, and the successful penetration of HG technology for the mining and agriculture industry with orders to service extra-large industrial equipment are examples of demand for the pragmatic greenhouse gas emission reduction solutions dynaCERT offers. They are the type of announcements this publication is anticipating to play-out with increasing frequency throughout 2019 from an array of institutions globally taking action on pollution.

Recent development of significance: This Summer-2019 dynaCERT announced that it has received a purchase order with a deposit for 100 HG1 units destined for trucking in Mexico from a major service provider for its client, Alliance, which supplies trucking equipment to one of the largest federation of labour unions in Mexico. Alliance has a market of over 1,000,000 diesel-operated vehicles in Mexico. Additionally, associated with the order, dynaCERT signed an MOU whereby the first 10,000 units destined for Mexico are expected to be assembled by dynaCERT in its Toronto facilities, and dynaCERT will begin negotiations for the establishment an assembly facility in Mexico. Initially this new facility will service further Mexican demand for up to 1 million more HG units.

Numerous imminent sales catalysts: The Company has numerous apparently imminent sales catalysts that are apt to spark a rise in share price over the course of the next several weeks and months; e.g. European ABE certification is expected soon and will allow units to be commercially sold for installation on trucks in the EU, several trials are ongoing with different institutions globally that are expected to translate into serious adoption, a new line of refrigeration units (called HG2 units) are due to be launched shortly, and numerous other catalysts. Penetration into the truck transportation sector is nascent, then there is the eventual expansion foray into power generation, rail, and marine shipping sectors still to be launched – development work, tests, and trials are currently on behind the scenes, both with prospective clients and at dynaCERT for those sectors, in various stages. From an investor’s standpoint, besides the tremendous growth and income/dividend potential, there is a good chance a major player in the transportation manufacturing sector will want to acquire dynaCERT as the adoption curve for the technology matures.

Synopsis of HG technology and its Smart-ECU controller: dynaCERT’s technology is packaged into a small compartment that fits on the side of a diesel engine powered truck. dynaCERT calls their units ‘HydraGEN’ (TM) or ‘HG’ for short. The unit interfaces with the truck engine’s computer and uses electrolysis to turn distilled water into pure (elemental) H2 & pure O2 gases (individually). The HG technology acts as a catalyst; hydrogen has a 9 to 10 times flame spread which helps the engine burn diesel more completely, resulting in more power, less carbon fouling, and a reduction in pollutants. The Company has taken ~10 years, spent >$50 million developing its technology, and has proven world-wide (in numerous rigorous high-level government and private testing programs) eye-popping results for its product for diesel engines which reduces pollution very significantly, but at the same time improves fuel economy on average 10% to 15%. More importantly, from an environmental health perspective, dynaCERT HG tech reduces harmful emissions (including NOx) clear across the board north of 50%. This HG technology is controlled by a smart-ECU (the brains of the unit that interfaces with a truck engine’s computer) which can record the fuel savings and emission reductions while in operation, and provide an audit trail, essentially a greenhouse gas tracking system with the ability to account for future carbon credits. dynaCERT has several related worldwide patents. David Bridge, one of the original developers from Virgin Mobile, and also formerly of Research in Motion (known for the Blackberry), is the brains behind dynaCERT’s Smart-ECU. The CERT in dynaCERT stands for “Combustion Emission Reduction Technology”.

