AI Security Alliance Formally Launches to Cut Through Industry Hype, Develop Standards, and Unite AI and Cybersecurity Experts

Announces Board Members and opens Working Groups and Membership to cybersecurity and AI professionals and corporations

The AI Security Alliance, the global organization developing standards and best practices for securing the development and use of AI in commercial, government and academic use cases, today formally launched its mission, Membership and Workings Groups at Black Hat USA.





The AI Security Alliance was born out of an urgent need to help consumers and creators of AI applications achieve consistent and provable security and privacy. This lack of a core trust framework combined with the acceleration of AI use cases and exploding cyber threats, has brought an ecosystem of leading IT security professionals, data scientists and solution providers together to form the Alliance.



These issues were further identified in the early results of an industry survey conducted by the Alliance seeking to understand current views on security and AI, finding that almost half (46 percent) of respondents want vendors to exhibit proof-of-adherence to a third party standard or certification for AI related security.



“The Alliance has only just started, yet membership and interest has exploded, mirroring the key trends in the industry: fragmentation of standards across industries, lack of resources and expertise, and an acceleration of risks for AI use cases. Trust in AI will be core to positively shaping society in the coming years,” said Kapil Raina, Chair, AI Security Alliance.



The AI Security Alliance also announced its founding board members, including:

Kapil Raina, Chair, AI Security Alliance, PatternEx

Ashok Banerjee, CTO Enterprise Security Products, Symantec

Michael Daly, CTO (Cyber & Special Missions), Raytheon Company

Jenny Menna, SVP (Business Security Solutions), U.S. Bank

Daniel Prieto, VP, Google Cloud Public Sector

Kalyan Veeramachaneni, Principal Research Scientist, MIT (LIDS/CSAIL Lab)

Evan Wolff, Partner – Managing Partner (Cyber & Privacy), Crowell & Moring

Working Groups and Membership

The AI Security Alliance will kick-off with six Working Groups on urgent topics of interest. Each Working Group will have a tangible, peer-vetted deliverable consisting of best practices, standards and requirements, position whitepapers, practitioner’s checklists, or other practical guidance that can be put into action by members and the industry at large. Two Working Groups are currently open for participation:

Operationalizing AI in Cyber Security : This Working Group will deliver a best practices document for security leaders that are using or considering using AI solutions for improving cybersecurity operations.

: This Working Group will deliver a best practices document for security leaders that are using or considering using AI solutions for improving cybersecurity operations. Security Challenges with AI Enabled Edge Computing: This Working Group will deliver the best practices guide to highlight specific security issues in the development, deployment, or usage of AI enabled edge computing. With over 2.6B AI enabled edge computing devices expected by 2025, the attack surface becomes enormous.

Corporate vendor and solution provider Members benefit from networking, industry visibility in both AI and security, access to industry renown knowledge and subject matter experts, ability to shape and lead Working Groups, and access to deliverables to make the use of AI easier and more efficient.

Supporting Quotes

Jenny Menna, SVP (Business Security Solutions), U.S. Bank: ”All businesses need to reassure customers that AI is used to handle customer data in a transparent and secure manner. That assurance must come from a cross-industry organization.”

Ashok Banerjee, CTO Enterprise Security Products, Symantec: ”AI has increasingly moved from the cool to the mandatory in cybersecurity. Enterprises are hungry for crisp provable comparisons of AI provided by different providers as well as transparency and accountability with the data. We welcome more solution provider involvement to ensure a balanced, vendor neutral approach.”

Call to Action at BHUSA

The AI Security Alliance will be hosting briefings at Black Hat USA, August 7-8 in Las Vegas:

About The AI Security Alliance

The AI Security Alliance creates standards and best practices on securing the development and use of AI in commercial,government and academic use cases. The Alliance is a global, cross-industry organization made up of companies and individuals across cyber and AI domains. For more information visit www.aisecurityalliance.org.

