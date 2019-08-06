Readout of Secretary Perry’s Meeting with Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, Khalid Al-Falih

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Today, Secretary Perry hosted a bilateral meeting at the Department of Energy with his Saudi counterpart, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih and Saudi Princess Reema bint Bandar. During the meeting, the two energy ministers discussed a range of topics including the stability of world oil markets, the Kingdom’s upcoming G20 Presidency, continued U.S. bilateral energy and innovation cooperation and Secretary Perry’s recent visit to the region.

Secretary Perry and Minister Al-Falih reaffirmed that as two of the world’s top suppliers of oil, the United States and Saudi Arabia will continue to work together to ensure that world oil markets remain well supplied to offset disruptions, especially in light of Iran’s aggressive efforts to destabilize them. They also discussed ongoing and future bilateral work on an all-of-the-above energy strategy ranging from energy efficiency and renewable development to civil nuclear, carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) and the protection of critical energy infrastructure. Both leaders reaffirmed their respective nation’s commitment to innovation in areas such as Artificial Intelligence and the Energy-Water Nexus. Finally, Secretary Perry shared insights from his recent trip to the region where energy cooperation and integration was a key focus.