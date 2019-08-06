R4G Launches The Recruiting Co-Op to Fund L.A. Mom Cause and Reward Fun Perks

Join Co-Op Rewarding L.A. Fun for Good www.RewardingLA.com Join Co-Op Rewarding L.A. Food Good for You www.RewardingLA.com We Represent Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good + Reward Fun www.RecruitingforGood.com

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency launching Co-Op Rewarding L.A. Fun for Good to make life great for Co-Op members, and help fund Santa Monica community service 'Our Moms Work.'According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We are using recruiting for good collaboratively; members use their social network to participate, benefit their life, and help moms too."Our Co-Op Rewards Fun Perks 1. Entertainment (concert, sports, theater tickets delivered by First Choice Tickets).2. Good Food for You; dining (gift cards, pop-up parties, sushi club), health food gift cards (Erewhon, Sprouts, Whole Foods), home delivery service (Klean LA, Nutrifit, Wholesome2Go).3. Spa Services (Burke Williams Membership, Massage Place Gift Cards, Mobile Services Spa Connections Gift Cards).Members earn 5% of proceeds every year Recruiting for Good, generates proceeds from placements.Monies generated from recruiting help fund Santa Monica based community service, 'Our Moms Work.'How to Join Fun Co-OpEnrollment is open to November 1, 2019. Co-Op is inviting 25 members to join in 2019. Email Davina(at)RecruitingforGood.com to start today.1. Must love helping moms.2. Live in Southern California.3. Successfully make a referral to company hiring professional staff.Carlos Cymerman, adds "We work on behalf of co-op members to fund their fun...imagine earning thousands of dollars each year in rewards you love to enjoy, share, and gift."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kickass jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding and sponsoring 'Our Moms Work," a personal cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Want to return to work? Looking to change jobs? Or strategize about getting a raise? And can't talk to your significant other or your boss...we're here for you...meet in person in Santa Monica to listen...provide solutions...and support your career goals. To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



