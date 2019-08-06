KPC Group Announces Dr. John Heydt as Chief Clinical Officer of KPC Health and Chief Executive Officer of Apex Medical Group

Dr. Heydt Brings Decades of Clinical and Academic Leadership Experience from the University of California Health System and Medical Schools

/EIN News/ -- CORONA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today KPC announced the appointment of Dr. John A. Heydt as Chief Clinical Officer (CCO) of KPC Health and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apex Medical Group, a subsidiary of the KPC Group. Dr. Heydt is a nationally renowned physician executive and has significant experience in the Southern California healthcare market.



Most recently, Dr. Heydt served as Chief Academic Officer of Borrego Health, where he established an affiliation between Hemet Valley Medical Center and Borrego. Prior to that, Dr. Heydt served as Senior Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs for UC Irvine School of Medicine and UC Riverside School of Medicine. He also served as CEO of the UC Riverside Health Medical Group.

Dr. Heydt has held a number of executive leadership roles, including CEO of Drexel University Physicians, Chief Quality Officer and Chair of Family, Preventive, and Community Medicine at Drexel University College of Medicine, Director of Urgent Care at UCLA Medical Center, and Chief Medical Officer at the Medical College of Pennsylvania Hospital. Dr. Heydt attended medical school at Temple University School of Medicine and completed his residency in Family Medicine at UCLA Medical Center. He is board certified in both Family Medicine and Sports Medicine.

“Dr. Heydt has an esteemed record and we are honored he has decided to join our team,” added Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri, Founder and Chairman of the KPC Group and KPC Health. “His clinical and academic leadership experiences will enhance our rapidly growing health system to ensure we deliver the most advanced healthcare to the communities we serve.”

“As a physician executive, Dr. Heydt has just the kind of leadership skills and clinical expertise necessary to ensure our clinical operations meet the highest standards for our patients,” said Peter Baronoff, CEO of KPC Health. “He will be great asset to the KPC Health System and Apex Medical Group as we broaden access to specialty services.”

“I am thrilled to join the KPC Health system and look forward to contributing to a growing healthcare system,” said Dr. John A. Heydt, CCO of KPC Health and CEO of Apex Medical Group. “I am especially excited about the opportunity to work with some of the top physicians in Southern California.”

KPC Health owns and operates a group of integrated healthcare delivery systems consisting of acute care hospitals, Independent Physician Associations, medical groups, and various fully integrated multi-specialty medical facilities. KPC Health’s current system of hospitals includes seven full-service acute care hospitals located throughout southern California. In addition, KPC Health recently received court approval to acquire four California hospitals , and seven long-term acute care hospitals and two skilled nursing facilities located in Kansas, Utah, Mississippi, Arizona, Louisiana, and Texas. Once finalized, these acquisitions will bring KPC Health’s integrated healthcare system to 20 facilities nationally.



Contact: Jeff Corless 714.676.8878 or Tim Lineberger 714.676.4317

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/377c32c6-23d0-4607-a37c-2451c1b78b5b

Dr. John A. Heydt Dr. John A. Heydt, Chief Clinical Officer of KPC Health and Chief Executive Officer of Apex Medical Group



