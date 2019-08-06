Oil-Dri Corporation to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29th in Chicago

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today announced that Daniel S. Jaffee, President & Chief Executive Officer, Susan M. Kreh, Chief Financial Officer and Michael A. McPherson, Group Vice President- Business to Business will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29, 2019 at The Gwen Hotel in Chicago, IL. Oil-Dri’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:05am CT. The presentation will be webcast live and made available for replay for 30 days by visiting the investor relations events section of the company's website: www.oildri.com or at the conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com .



About Oil-Dri Corporation:

Oil-Dri is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality sorbent products for the Pet Care, Animal Health, Fluids Purification, Agricultural Ingredients, Industrial & Automotive, and Sports Fields markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 75 years of experience, the company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. For more information, please visit: www.oildri.com

About IDEAS Investor Conferences:

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. For more information, please visit: www.IDEASconferences.com.

Leslie A. Garber

Investor Relations Manager

InvestorRelations@oildri.com

(312) 321-1515



