Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 70,000 Pounds of Protein to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Donation Part of Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® Tour

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. donated more than 70,000 pounds of protein to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte, North Carolina to support the food bank’s mission to eliminate hunger. Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes ® donation tour, Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 280,000 servings of protein, will support Second Harvest’s efforts to feed those in need across 19 counties in North and South Carolina.

“Protein is the most sought-after donation item for our food bank, and we are very grateful to Smithfield for this gracious contribution,” said Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. “We strive to provide basic nutritional items to families and individuals who are in need and, with Smithfield’s support, we are able to ensure everyone in our service area is provided for.”

More than 527,000 individuals in the 19-county region that Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina operates in live at or below the poverty level. The food bank has experienced a rapid increase in food assistance requests, supporting more than 188,000 children and 41,000 seniors annually.

This is the 36th large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 130 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“At Smithfield, we’re passionate about fulfilling the needs of our local communities—especially to our neighbors in areas like North Carolina that we call home,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “Our partnership with Second Harvest is extremely rewarding as we continue the fight to alleviate food insecurity together.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

As part of Feeding America, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina serves 19 counties in North and South Carolina. In FY2017-2018, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina distributed almost 55 million pounds of food and household items to over 700 hunger feeding agencies including emergency pantries, soup kitchens, senior programs, shelters and low- income daycares.

Follow the Food Bank on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SHmetrolina/;

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shmetrolina;

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shmetrolina/;

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/35597092/admin/;

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJRIJ-GBT19ucTx9hEuwPzg



Media Contacts:

Dalton Agency for Smithfield

Lauren Homrich

(480) 268-3253

lhomrich@daltonagency.com Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Donna Ragan

(704) 805-1724

dragan@secondharvest.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.