Guardant Health Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Raises 2019 Revenue Guidance

Q2 2019 revenue increase of 178% over prior year period

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Recent Highlights

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $54.0 million, a 178% increase over the second quarter of 2018

Reported 11,875 tests to clinical customers and 5,285 tests to biopharmaceutical customers in the second quarter of 2019, representing increases of 77% and 112%, respectively, over the second quarter 2018

Results presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting demonstrated LUNAR RUO assay’s ability to identify early-stage colorectal cancer patients with post-operative molecular residual disease who may benefit from adjuvant therapy. Guardant remains on track to release a CLIA-validated version of the LUNAR assay for prospective clinical trials by the end of 2019

Announced plans to enroll first patient in ECLIPSE, a prospective colorectal screening study, by fourth quarter 2019

Completed an underwritten public offering raising $349.7 million in net proceeds

“During the quarter, the Guardant team made significant progress across multiple areas of our business in support of our mission to expand unprecedented access to cancer’s molecular information throughout all stages of the disease,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, PhD, Chief Executive Officer. “We are especially encouraged by the strong adoption of Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI which we are seeing, even in the early phases of shifting the market to a blood-first paradigm for genomic testing.”

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Guardant Health adopted a new revenue recognition standard (“ASC 606”) effective January 1, 2019, which primarily impacted the company’s recognition of revenue related to patient claims paid by third-party commercial and governmental payors. The company adopted ASC 606 using the modified retrospective method, which means that the total amount of revenue reported for the second quarter 2018 has not been restated in the current financial statements. Instead, the accumulated difference resulting from applying the new revenue standard to all contracts that were not completed as of adoption was recorded to accumulated deficit as of January 1, 2019.

Total revenue was $54.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a 178% increase from $19.4 million for the corresponding prior year period. Without the adoption of ASC 606, total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 would have been $53.6 million, a 177% increase over the corresponding prior year period. Precision oncology revenue increased 136% driven by higher testing volume and increased revenue per test. There were 11,875 clinical tests and 5,285 biopharmaceutical tests performed during the second quarter of 2019. Development services revenue increased 664% primarily from new projects in 2019 related to companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval services for biopharmaceutical customers.

Gross profit, or total revenue less cost of precision oncology testing and cost of development services, was $37.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $27.7 million from $9.4 million in the corresponding prior year period. Gross margin, or gross profit divided by total revenue, was 69% as compared to 49% in the corresponding prior year period.

Total operating expenses were $52.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $32.1 million in the corresponding prior year period, an increase of 63%.

Net loss attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders was $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $21.6 million in the corresponding prior year period. Net loss per share attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders was $0.13 in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $1.75 in the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $822.9 million as of June 30, 2019.

2019 Financial Guidance

Guardant Health now expects full year 2019 total revenue to be in the range of $180 million to $190 million, representing 99% to 110% growth over the full year 2018. This compares to the company's previous full year 2019 total revenue guidance of $145 to $150 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Guardant Health will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone (866) 417-5537 for U.S. callers or (409) 217-8233 for international callers (Conference ID: 3666557). The webcast can be accessed at http://investors.guardanthealth.com.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health Oncology Platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI tests for advanced stage cancer patients. In 2018, the company also launched the LUNAR assay for research use only, which is being used for applications related to guiding neoadjuvant or adjuvant decision-making and recurrence monitoring. In parallel, Guardant Health is actively exploring the performance of the LUNAR assay in initial studies related to screening and early detection in asymptomatic individuals.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding Guardant Health’s expected financial results for the year ending December 31, 2019, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Guardant Health’s actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Guardant Health’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in its other reports filed by Guardant Health with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Guardant Health.

Investor Contact:

Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil

investors@guardanthealth.com





Guardant Health, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Precision oncology testing $ 42,064 $ 17,822 $ 70,901 $ 32,013 Development services 11,911 1,560 19,729 4,061 Total revenue 53,975 19,382 90,630 36,074 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of precision oncology testing (1) 14,650 9,506 25,673 17,551 Cost of development services 2,183 453 4,695 1,661 Research and development expense (1) 19,532 11,554 35,848 19,809 Sales and marketing expense (1) 19,439 11,575 37,246 22,887 General and administrative expense (1) 13,439 8,997 26,100 15,516 Total costs and operating expenses 69,243 42,085 129,562 77,424 Loss from operations (15,268 ) (22,703 ) (38,932 ) (41,350 ) Interest income 3,099 989 5,584 1,974 Interest expense (287 ) (317 ) (580 ) (648 ) Other income (expense), net (51 ) 395 96 4,544 Loss before provision for income taxes (12,507 ) (21,636 ) (33,832 ) (35,480 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,207 ) 3 (1,181 ) 3 Net loss (11,300 ) (21,639 ) (32,651 ) (35,483 ) Fair value adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest (300 ) — (5,000 ) — Net loss attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders $ (11,600 ) $ (21,639 ) $ (37,651 ) $ (35,483 ) Net loss per share attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (1.75 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (2.92 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Guardant Health, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted 89,036 12,388 87,494 12,155

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of precision oncology testing $ 126 $ 79 $ 296 $ 142 Research and development expense 1,428 214 2,638 418 Sales and marketing expense 646 259 1,472 633 General and administrative expense 1,015 628 1,991 1,264 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 3,215 $ 1,180 $ 6,397 $ 2,457





Guardant Health, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 174,653 $ 140,544 Short-term marketable securities 370,974 278,417 Accounts receivable 40,363 35,690 Inventory 14,176 9,136 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,082 5,204 Total current assets 604,248 468,991 Long-term marketable securities 277,301 77,563 Property and equipment, net 34,811 31,003 Intangible assets 8,987 — Goodwill 2,935 — Capitalized license fees 7,313 7,800 Deferred tax assets 1,235 — Other assets 3,159 2,046 Total Assets $ 939,989 $ 587,403 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,700 $ 10,642 Accrued compensation 13,687 12,986 Accrued expenses 11,092 7,081 Capital lease, current 74 97 Deferred revenue 16,496 16,138 Total current liabilities 57,049 46,944 Capital lease, net of current portion 80 119 Deferred rent, net of current portion 10,912 7,844 Obligation related to royalty 7,136 7,338 Deferred tax liabilities 1,235 — Other long-term liabilities 1,303 206 Total Liabilities 77,715 62,451 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 46,800 41,800 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value of $0.00001 per share; 350,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 92,806,252 and 85,832,454 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,128,938 764,033 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,344 (83 ) Accumulated deficit (314,809 ) (280,799 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 815,474 483,152 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders’ Equity $ 939,989 $ 587,403



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.