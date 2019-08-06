vTv Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Canaccord Genuity and Solebury Trout Conferences 

/EIN News/ -- HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered treatments for diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it will be participating in the following conferences:



Canaccord Genuity’s 39th Annual Growth Conference on August 7-8, 2019 in Boston, MA.



vTv management will present a corporate and clinical overview at 4:30pm ET on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in the Toronto Room at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation at www.vTvTherapeutics.com .

Solebury Trout’s 9th Annual Hamptons CEO Roundtable Conference on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Bridgehampton, NY.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a public, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and inflammatory disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts

Investors:

vTv Therapeutics Inc.

IR@vtvtherapeutics.com

or



Media:

Josh Vlasto

212-572-5969

PR@vtvtherapeutics.com



