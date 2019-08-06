Reviv3 Procare to Debut Custom Product Sets Exclusively for Costco, United Kingdom

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB: RVIV) announced today it plans to launch multiple product sets of its plant-based products at Costco locations in the United Kingdom.

Donald Starace, President of REVIV3, said, “As part of our international market expansion strategy, our customized product set offerings for Costco, UK will provide exposure to a market that until now has not been able to experience the amazing benefits we provide in hair and scalp health. It is our ultimate goal to be the primary destination for anyone looking for drug-free alternatives to improve follicle structural properties, nourish and rejuvenate hair.” Mr. Starace continued, “We believe the quality and effectiveness of our hair products is our most powerful marketing tool and the primary driver of our customer referrals and retention.”

The product lines for Costco, UK are planned for launch in September 2019 and will include a deep cleanser shampoo, a moisturizing conditioner, hair follicle treatment, hair thickening spray and thermal protectant spray. The products are formulated with premium plant-based peptides and active botanicals formulated for safe and effective daily use.

Reviv3 is currently expanding its sales channels domestically and across the globe with customized product offerings in new markets. The recent expansions include agreements with Asian distribution partners for sales of Reviv3 products in TMALL.com and JD.COM as reported in the company’s press release on June 5, 2019. In conjunction, the company has continued to build on its operational efficiencies which have resulted in a 16.8% decrease in operating expenses for FY2019 compared to the same period last year according to Reviv3’s annual results on July 19.

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sale and distribution of premium quality hair and skin care products under various trademarks and brands. We are committed to using the highest quality active ingredients found in nature to create professional grade products that simply work. Our products are sold in targeted markets in United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Visit us at www.reviv3.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ir@reviv3.com

Tel: (888)638-8883

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “confident that” and “believes,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s belief, projections, and current expectations subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3’s ability to grow net sales and adjusted EBITDA as anticipated; (ii) our ability to fund our operating expenses (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) Reviv3’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skin care companies (v) the concentration of Reviv3’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3’s product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3’s earnings. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.



