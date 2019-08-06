Dova Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) today announced that Jason Hoitt, Chief Commercial Officer, will present a company overview at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live audio webcast of the event will be available via the "Investor Relations" page of the Dova website, www.dova.com. Please log on through Dova's website approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Dova's website for 90 days following the call.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for diseases where there is a high unmet need, with an initial focus on addressing thrombocytopenia. Dova’s proprietary pipeline includes one commercial product, DOPTELET®, for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure and the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. For more information, visit www.Dova.com.



Contacts

Mark W. Hahn

Chief Financial Officer

(919) 338-7936

mhahn@dova.com

Westwicke

John Woolford

(443) 213-0506

john.woolford@westwicke.com



