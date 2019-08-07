UAB Department of Urology to Offer HIFU Prostate Cancer Treatment In Partnership with Vituro Health

HIFU is a non-invasive, radiation free prostate cancer treatment that has been approved by the FDA since 2015.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In conjunction with Vituro Health, the UAB Department of Urology is bringing High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound ( HIFU ) technology to the UAB Health System for prostate cancer patients.The UAB Department of Urology is ranked among the best urologic programs in the United States with a dedication to its educational programs, advanced clinical practices, and extensive research in the field of science. By using HIFU, UAB adds emerging technology that provides prostate cancer patients an option for a greater quality of life post treatment.HIFU is a minimally invasive procedure that offers reduced side effects compared to traditional cancer treatments and aims to help maintain quality of life for patients after treatment. Vituro Health arms partner physicians with HIFU technology and other patient-centric, concierge services to elevate the standard of care and patient experiences. “We are honored to partner with a leading Healthcare institution to provide qualified patients a better alternative to existing treatments. Dr.’s Nix and Rais-Bahrami are leaders in the treatment of prostate cancer and we look forward to working closely with them to continually improve patient’s quality of life,” says Vituro Health CEO Clete Walker.Dr. Jeffrey W. Nix and and Dr. Soroush Rais-Bahrami at the UAB Department of Urology are the two primary physicians who will be working with the technology. Dr. Nix and Dr. Rais-Bahrami are the two leading urologists at UAB for the Program for Personalized Prostate Cancer Care. They continually look for new technology and treatment options to improve UAB’s standard of care for patients.“UAB is known for advancing new cancer treatments, and we’re thrilled to bring in new technology that will help us expand our portfolio of treatment options for men with prostate cancer,” Rais-Bahrami said. “Through our partnership with Vituro Health, UAB’s Department of Urology is excited to add HIFU to the wide array of treatment approaches in its robust arsenal against prostate cancer. HIFU provides a minimally invasive approach to treating prostate cancer as a focal therapy option preserving quality of life measures and improving cancer survivorship.”HIFU was given FDA clearance over 3 years ago and continues to gain momentum as a viable treatment for men diagnosed with prostate cancer. They will begin training and treating patients this summer under the guidance of Vituro Health’s Medical Director, Dr. Stephen Scionti, the leading HIFU expert in the United States.Vituro Health is headquartered in Birmingham, AL, providing concierge services and new technology in partnership with leading urology physicians throughout the United States who are carefully selected based on their depth of experience, expertise and dedication to achieving the highest levels of patient outcomes.###For more information, visit www.viturohealth.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.