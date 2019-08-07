Highly Regarded Industry Veteran, Dr. Jane Bishop, Joins Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

Micromeritics

Dr. Bishop named General Manager of Commercial Operations for Europe, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and Australia

NORCROSS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of premium products for advanced material characterization, today announced it has named Dr. Jane Bishop , General Manager of Commercial Operations for Europe, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and Australia.For the past 25 years, Dr. Bishop has played critical roles in the rise and transformation of Malvern Panalytical in her position as Commercial Director where she was responsible for global sales. Malvern merged with Panalytical in 2017. Prior to that, she served as Export Sales Manager at Applied Biosystems (now Life Technologies) for eight years.“We are very fortunate to secure the services of someone with such deep experience and proven success in the specific materials characterization markets in which we work,” said Micromeritics President, Preston Hendrix. “She is an exceptional people manager, a good strategist who manages by building very strong personal connections.”Hendrix added that Dr. Bishop is the ideal candidate to grow Micromeritics ever-expanding global footprint.Dr. Bishop earned her B.Sc. and Ph.D. in chemistry at Sheffield Hallam University.Micromeritics Corporate ProfileMicromeritics Instrument Corporation is a global provider of solutions for material characterization with best-in-class instrumentation and application expertise in five core areas: density; surface area and porosity; particle size and shape; powder characterization; and catalyst characterization and process development. Founded in 1962, the company has its headquarters in Norcross, Georgia, USA and more than 300 employees worldwide. With a fully integrated operation that extends from a world-class scientific knowledge base through to in-house manufacture, Micromeritics delivers an extensive range of high-performance products for academic research and industrial problem-solving. Micromeritics’ customer-centric approach is evident from tactical partnerships that incubate and deliver valuable new technologies and strategic acquisitions to develop integrated solutions in the industrially vital areas of powders and catalysis. These acquisitions include Freeman Technology Ltd, a company with market-leading powder testing technology, and Process Integral Development S.L. (PID Eng & Tech), a highly-experienced provider of automated, modular microreactor systems. A cost-efficient contract testing laboratory – the Particle Testing Authority (PTA) - supplies material characterization services using Micromeritics’ instrumentation alongside complementary solutions from other vendors. A network of offices across the Americas, Asia, and Europe, along with dedicated distributors in additional geographies, ensures that every customer has local, knowledgeable support. Micromeritics works across a diverse range of industries from oil processing, petrochemicals and catalysts, to food and pharmaceuticals, and at the forefront of characterization technology for next-generation materials such as graphene, metal-organic-frameworks, nanocatalysts, and zeolites. Engineering solutions that work optimally for every user is a defining characteristic of the company. For additional information go to www.micromeritics.com



