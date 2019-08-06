GW Pharmaceuticals plc Reports Financial Results and Operational Progress for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- - Epidiolex U.S. Q2 net sales of $68.4 million -

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH, GW, the Company or the Group), the world leader in the science, development and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

“We are pleased to report a strong second quarter of sales of Epidiolex in the US, reflecting high demand by US patients, increased prescribing by healthcare providers, and ongoing progress in payor coverage determinations. With the recent positive Phase 3 trial in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, we expect to submit an sNDA by the end of 2019 with the goal of expanding the Epidiolex label and market opportunity to include both children and adult patients with TSC, a highly treatment-resistant condition,” stated Justin Gover, GW’s Chief Executive Officer. “In Europe, we are pleased to have recently received the positive opinion from the CHMP which clears the way for an expected approval in October. Our European commercial organization is in place and will be ready to launch in the first European markets upon approval, making this important new treatment option available to deserving European patients.”

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Epidiolex ® (cannabidiol) U.S. commercial update Q2 Net sales of $68.4M; $101.9M net sales in the first half of 2019 Over 12,000 patients have received Epidiolex prescriptions since launch Over 2,500 physicians have generated dispensed prescriptions since launch Pharmacy distribution network delivering median time to fill a first prescription in approximately 2 weeks Vast majority of patients who have received Epdiolex remain on therapy Transition of 900 patients in expanded access program and open label extension to commercial product complete Strong payor coverage Approximately 93 percent of all Commercial, Medicaid and Medicare lives in the US have a coverage determination, of which 65% are PA to indication or less restrictive European launch update Positive CHMP opinion with European Commission approval expected in early October Q4 launches expected in France, Germany and UK; Spain and Italy launches to follow in 2020 Early Access Program in Europe for Dravet syndrome and LGS patients now includes over 800 patients registered across 5 major EU countries Manufacturing Commercial manufacturing and supply chain running smoothly Production capacity sufficient to meet expected demand in both U.S. and Europe Clinical trials Phase 3 trial in Rett Syndrome now recruiting Life-cycle management Several new formulations of CBD in development including modified oral solution, capsule and intravenous formulation PK data expected in 2019 Exclusivity 7 years of orphan exclusivity confirmed by FDA, plus 6-month pediatric extension expected. 10 years of orphan exclusivity in Europe plus 2 year pediatric extension expected Key favorable patent grants by USPTO related to the use of CBD in epilepsy 9 patents listed in “Orange Book” and align directly with Epidiolex FDA label Patent expiry dates to 2035 Additional patent applications under review, including patents related to the use of Epidiolex in TSC and other indications

(cannabidiol) Pipeline progress Sativex ® (nabiximols) Initial U.S. target indication: Multiple Sclerosis spasticity Clinical program expected to commence in Q4 to augment existing pivotal data package No new oral anti-spasticity treatments developed in the field for over 20 years Novel mechanism of action Potential “pipeline in a product” with over 10 placebo-controlled trials already completed in other indications CBDV Potential both within field of autism and epilepsy IND open for 30-patient open label study in autism expected to begin recruitment by the end of 2019 Investigator-led 100 patient placebo-controlled trial in autism spectrum disorder has commenced recruitment Open label study in Rett syndrome and seizures ongoing Neonatal Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy (NHIE) intravenous CBD program Phase 1 trial complete in healthy volunteers Safety study in patients expected to commence in Q4 Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations granted from FDA and EMA



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $72.0 million compared to $3.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2019 were $583.7 million compared to $591.5 million as of December 31, 2018

Closed on sale of Rare Pediatric Priority Review Voucher in the quarter and recognized net proceeds of $104.1 million as a gain on the sale of an intangible asset

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $79.7 million compared to a net loss of $84.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018

About GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. GW, along with its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences, has received U.S. FDA approval for EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) oral solution for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome in patients two years of age or older and which is now available by prescription in the U.S. The Company has submitted a regulatory application in Europe and has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). The company continues to evaluate EPIDIOLEX in additional rare conditions including Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) and Rett syndrome. GW commercialized the world’s first plant-derived cannabinoid prescription drug, Sativex® (nabiximols), which is approved for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis in numerous countries outside the United States and for which the company is now planning a U.S. Phase 3 trial. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates which includes compounds in Phase 1 and 2 trials for epilepsy, autism, glioblastoma, and schizophrenia. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect GW's current expectations regarding future events, including statements regarding financial performance, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions, the relevance of GW products commercially available and in development, the clinical benefits of EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) oral solution and Sativex (nabiximols) and the safety profile and commercial potential of EPIDIOLEX and Sativex. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors, including (inter alia), the success of GW’s research strategies, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, and the acceptance of Sativex, EPIDIOLEX and other products by consumer and medical professionals. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties associated with an investment in GW can be found in GW’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Form 10-KT filed on 26 February 2019. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. GW undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 583,683 $ 591,497 Accounts receivable, net 32,113 4,192 Inventory 60,042 33,030 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,693 17,903 Total current assets 697,531 646,622 Property, plant, and equipment, net 107,332 90,832 Operating lease assets 18,739 — Goodwill 6,959 6,959 Deferred tax assets 8,726 8,720 Other assets 3,490 2,935 Total assets $ 842,777 $ 756,068 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 11,757 $ 9,796 Accrued liabilities 66,434 52,477 Current tax liabilities — 2,384 Other current liabilities 5,757 1,559 Total current liabilities 83,948 66,216 Long-term liabilities: Finance lease liabilities 5,536 5,690 Operating lease liabilities 15,139 — Other liabilities 9,262 10,082 Total long-term liabilities 29,937 15,772 Total liabilities 113,885 81,988 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock - Ordinary shares par value £0.001;

370,621,184 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019;

366,616,688 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 570 564 Additional paid-in capital 1,607,346 1,581,144 Accumulated deficit (799,256 ) (828,940 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (79,768 ) (78,688 ) Total stockholders’ equity 728,892 674,080 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 842,777 $ 756,068





GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Product net sales $ 71,489 $ 3,094 $ 110,463 $ 5,906 Other revenue 549 190 822 419 Total revenues 72,038 3,284 111,285 6,325 Operating expenses Cost of product sales 6,620 1,791 11,751 3,416 Research and development 32,467 45,113 62,842 88,598 Selling, general and administrative 62,273 37,786 117,351 63,959 Total operating expenses 101,360 84,690 191,944 155,973 Loss from operations (29,322 ) (81,406 ) (80,659 ) (149,648 ) Interest income 2,310 999 4,397 1,758 Interest expense (268 ) (313 ) (533 ) (638 ) Other income 104,117 — 104,117 — Foreign exchange gain (loss) 2,026 (3,660 ) 912 (4,300 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 78,863 (84,380 ) 28,234 (152,828 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (885 ) (369 ) (1,450 ) 644 Net income (loss) $ 79,748 $ (84,011 ) $ 29,684 $ (153,472 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.21 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.45 ) Diluted $ 0.21 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.45 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 371,712 340,457 370,776 340,355 Diluted 377,435 340,457 376,674 340,355





GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 29,684 $ (153,472 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Foreign exchange loss 882 3,930 Share-based compensation 23,330 16,426 Depreciation and amortization 4,808 4,720 Deferred income taxes — 1,407 Gain from sale of priority review voucher (104,117 ) - Other 21 148 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (27,924 ) (423 ) Inventory (27,070 ) 2,501 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,819 ) 22,139 Other assets 1,542 (249 ) Accounts payable 3,488 3,156 Current tax liabilities 619 (3,458 ) Accrued liabilities 13,887 3,599 Other liabilities (2,192 ) 1,265 Net cash used in operating activities (89,861 ) (98,311 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of priority review voucher 104,117 - Additions to property, plant and equipment (22,515 ) (14,675 ) Additions to capitalized software (1,017 ) (983 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 80,585 (15,658 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,878 2 Payments on finance leases (250 ) (143 ) Payments on landlord financing obligation (273 ) (271 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,355 (412 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (893 ) (4,906 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,814 ) (119,287 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 591,497 559,227 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 583,683 $ 439,940



