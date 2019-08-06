There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,238 in the last 365 days.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc Reports Financial Results and Operational Progress for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- - Epidiolex U.S. Q2 net sales of $68.4 million -
- Positive CHMP opinion clears way for an expected European approval in October -
- Conference call today at 4:30 p.m. EST -

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH, GW, the Company or the Group), the world leader in the science, development and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

“We are pleased to report a strong second quarter of sales of Epidiolex in the US, reflecting high demand by US patients, increased prescribing by healthcare providers, and ongoing progress in payor coverage determinations. With the recent positive Phase 3 trial in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, we expect to submit an sNDA by the end of 2019 with the goal of expanding the Epidiolex label and market opportunity to include both children and adult patients with TSC, a highly treatment-resistant condition,” stated Justin Gover, GW’s Chief Executive Officer. “In Europe, we are pleased to have recently received the positive opinion from the CHMP which clears the way for an expected approval in October. Our European commercial organization is in place and will be ready to launch in the first European markets upon approval, making this important new treatment option available to deserving European patients.”

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Epidiolex® (cannabidiol)
    • U.S. commercial update
      • Q2 Net sales of $68.4M; $101.9M net sales in the first half of 2019 
      • Over 12,000 patients have received Epidiolex prescriptions since launch
      • Over 2,500 physicians have generated dispensed prescriptions since launch
      • Pharmacy distribution network delivering median time to fill a first prescription in approximately 2 weeks
      • Vast majority of patients who have received Epdiolex remain on therapy
      • Transition of 900 patients in expanded access program and open label extension to commercial product complete
    • Strong payor coverage
      • Approximately 93 percent of all Commercial, Medicaid and Medicare lives in the US have a coverage determination, of which 65% are PA to indication or less restrictive
    • European launch update  
      • Positive CHMP opinion with European Commission approval expected in early October
      • Q4 launches expected in France, Germany and UK; Spain and Italy launches to follow in 2020
      • Early Access Program in Europe for Dravet syndrome and LGS patients now includes over 800 patients registered across 5 major EU countries
    • Manufacturing
      • Commercial manufacturing and supply chain running smoothly
      • Production capacity sufficient to meet expected demand in both U.S. and Europe
    • Clinical trials
      • Phase 3 trial in Rett Syndrome now recruiting
    • Life-cycle management
      • Several new formulations of CBD in development including modified oral solution, capsule and intravenous formulation
        • PK data expected in 2019
    • Exclusivity
      • 7 years of orphan exclusivity confirmed by FDA, plus 6-month pediatric extension expected. 10 years of orphan exclusivity in Europe plus 2 year pediatric extension expected
      • Key favorable patent grants by USPTO related to the use of CBD in epilepsy
        • 9 patents listed in “Orange Book” and align directly with Epidiolex FDA label
        • Patent expiry dates to 2035
      • Additional patent applications under review, including patents related to the use of Epidiolex in TSC and other indications
  • Pipeline progress
    • Sativex® (nabiximols)
      • Initial U.S. target indication: Multiple Sclerosis spasticity
        • Clinical program expected to commence in Q4 to augment existing pivotal data package
        • No new oral anti-spasticity treatments developed in the field for over 20 years
        • Novel mechanism of action
      • Potential “pipeline in a product” with over 10 placebo-controlled trials already completed in other indications
    • CBDV
      • Potential both within field of autism and epilepsy
      • IND open for 30-patient open label study in autism expected to begin recruitment by the end of 2019
      • Investigator-led 100 patient placebo-controlled trial in autism spectrum disorder has commenced recruitment
      • Open label study in Rett syndrome and seizures ongoing
    • Neonatal Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy (NHIE) intravenous CBD program
      • Phase 1 trial complete  in healthy volunteers
      • Safety study in patients expected to commence in Q4
      • Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations granted from FDA and EMA

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $72.0 million compared to $3.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018
  • Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2019 were $583.7 million compared to $591.5 million as of December 31, 2018
  • Closed on sale of Rare Pediatric Priority Review Voucher in the quarter and recognized net proceeds of $104.1 million as a gain on the sale of an intangible asset
  • Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $79.7 million compared to a net loss of $84.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018

GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
 
    June 30,     December 31,  
    2019     2018  
Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 583,683     $ 591,497  
Accounts receivable, net     32,113       4,192  
Inventory     60,042       33,030  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     21,693       17,903  
Total current assets     697,531       646,622  
Property, plant, and equipment, net     107,332       90,832  
Operating lease assets     18,739        
Goodwill     6,959       6,959  
Deferred tax assets     8,726       8,720  
Other assets     3,490       2,935  
Total assets   $ 842,777     $ 756,068  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity                
Accounts payable   $ 11,757     $ 9,796  
Accrued liabilities     66,434       52,477  
Current tax liabilities           2,384  
Other current liabilities     5,757       1,559  
Total current liabilities     83,948       66,216  
Long-term liabilities:                
Finance lease liabilities     5,536       5,690  
Operating lease liabilities     15,139        
Other liabilities     9,262       10,082  
Total long-term liabilities     29,937       15,772  
Total liabilities     113,885       81,988  
Commitments and contingencies                
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock - Ordinary shares par value £0.001;
  370,621,184 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019;
  366,616,688 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018		     570       564  
Additional paid-in capital     1,607,346       1,581,144  
Accumulated deficit     (799,256 )     (828,940 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (79,768 )     (78,688 )
Total stockholders’ equity     728,892       674,080  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 842,777     $ 756,068  


 
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2019     2018     2019     2018  
Revenues                                
Product net sales   $ 71,489     $ 3,094     $ 110,463     $ 5,906  
Other revenue     549       190       822       419  
Total revenues     72,038       3,284       111,285       6,325  
Operating expenses                                
Cost of product sales     6,620       1,791       11,751       3,416  
Research and development     32,467       45,113       62,842       88,598  
Selling, general and administrative     62,273       37,786       117,351       63,959  
Total operating expenses     101,360       84,690       191,944       155,973  
Loss from operations     (29,322 )     (81,406 )     (80,659 )     (149,648 )
Interest income     2,310       999       4,397       1,758  
Interest expense     (268 )     (313 )     (533 )     (638 )
Other income     104,117             104,117        
Foreign exchange gain (loss)     2,026       (3,660 )     912       (4,300 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     78,863       (84,380 )     28,234       (152,828 )
Income tax (benefit) expense     (885 )     (369 )     (1,450 )     644  
Net income (loss)   $ 79,748     $ (84,011 )   $ 29,684     $ (153,472 )
                                 
Net income (loss) per share:                                
Basic   $ 0.21     $ (0.25 )   $ 0.08     $ (0.45 )
Diluted   $ 0.21     $ (0.25 )   $ 0.08     $ (0.45 )
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     371,712       340,457       370,776       340,355  
Diluted     377,435       340,457       376,674       340,355  


 
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2019     2018  
Cash flows from operating activities                
Net income (loss)   $ 29,684     $ (153,472 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:                
Foreign exchange loss     882       3,930  
Share-based compensation     23,330       16,426  
Depreciation and amortization     4,808       4,720  
Deferred income taxes           1,407  
Gain from sale of priority review voucher     (104,117 )     -  
Other     21       148  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable, net     (27,924 )     (423 )
Inventory     (27,070 )     2,501  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (6,819 )     22,139  
Other assets     1,542       (249 )
Accounts payable     3,488       3,156  
Current tax liabilities     619       (3,458 )
Accrued liabilities     13,887       3,599  
Other liabilities     (2,192 )     1,265  
Net cash used in operating activities     (89,861 )     (98,311 )
Cash flows from investing activities                
Proceeds from sale of priority review voucher     104,117       -  
Additions to property, plant and equipment     (22,515 )     (14,675 )
Additions to capitalized software     (1,017 )     (983 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     80,585       (15,658 )
Cash flows from financing activities                
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     2,878       2  
Payments on finance leases     (250 )     (143 )
Payments on landlord financing obligation     (273 )     (271 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     2,355       (412 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     (893 )     (4,906 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (7,814 )     (119,287 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     591,497       559,227  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 583,683     $ 439,940  

