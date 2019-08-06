U.S. Embassy Statement on the Signing of the Peace and Reconciliation Accord

The signing of the peace and reconciliation accord between the Government of the Republic of Mozambique and Renamo just days following the signing of the permanent cease-fire, heralds for this great nation a new era in which all Mozambicans can pursue opportunities for a better life. The Embassy of the United States of America congratulates the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and Renamo President Ossufo Momade for this achievement, made possible by their faithful and patient navigation of a process launched more than two years ago by President Nyusi and the late Renamo President Afonso Dhlakama.

The United States will continue to support the participants in the peace process through the framework of the International Contact Group. There will be challenges along the way, but Mozambique is better equipped to face those challenges as a unified people committed to building, brick by brick, a strong and vibrant democracy that promotes the liberty, security, and prosperity of all its citizens. As a friend and partner, the United States joins Mozambique in celebrating today’s historic achievement, and will stand with all Mozambicans striving to make August 6 a day worthy of celebration for decades to come.



