Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey Selected to Manage Hilltop at Cedar Grove Master Association and Hilltop at Cedar Grove Condominium Association

/EIN News/ -- Cedar Grove, NJ, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey (CMC-NJ) has been named as the new management company for Hilltop at Cedar Grove Master Association and Hilltop at Cedar Grove Condominium Association located in Cedar Grove, New Jersey.



Hilltop at Cedar Grove Master Association and Hilltop at Cedar Grove Condominium Association by K. Hovnanian Homes are comprised of 460 units and will offer residents a variety of amenities including a 5,400 sq. ft. clubhouse, concierge and co-working café, state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, outdoor infinity pool and hot tub, and fire pit. The property is conveniently located near family-friendly restaurants, shopping, and a shuttle service to the NJ Transit Upper Montclair station.



“This unique community is an extraordinary development by K. Hovnanian Homes that offers residents a resort-at-home experience,” stated Michael Pesce, Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey president. “CMC – NJ is honored to be selected as the new management company and we are excited to provide residents with the best services and resources available.”



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



