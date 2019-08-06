Montreal's Real Estate Market: Record-Setting Sales in July

Centris Residential Sales Statistics – July 2019

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its most recent residential real estate market statistics for the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA), based on the real estate brokers' Centris provincial database.



In total, 3,698 residential sales were concluded in July 2019, a 16 per cent jump compared to the same month last year and a new sales record for a month of July. Furthermore, this was the 53rd consecutive monthly increase in residential sales in the Montreal area.

"The sales growth that we've been witnessing since the start of the year reached a new peak in July with the largest increase in sales since May 2017," said Nathalie Bégin, president of the QPAREB board of directors. "What's remarkable is that the resale market continues to be so strong after 53 consecutive months of increases," she added.

Sales by geographic area

All six main areas of the Montreal CMA saw a significant increase in sales compared to July of last year, with particularly strong increases in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (75 per cent) and Laval (48 per cent).

The areas that are on the periphery of Montreal therefore continue to remain popular, a trend that began at the start of the year. This was also true for the South Shore and Vaudreuil-Soulanges, where sales jumped by 20 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, compared to July of last year. The North Shore posted a smaller increase, at 6 per cent.

The Island of Montreal stood out with an 11 per cent rise in sales. This is a significant increase compared to the moderate sales growth that has been seen since the start of the year.

Sales by property category

Across the Montreal CMA, plexes registered the largest increase in transactions, as sales of this property category rose by 23 per cent.

Condominiums and single-family homes also performed well, as sales of both these property categories grew by 16 per cent.

Prices

There were sustained price increases for all three property categories in July.

The median price of single-family homes across the CMA stood at $357,000, a 6 per cent increase year over year.

The median price of condominiums grew by 5 per cent to reach $278,600, while that of plexes jumped by 10 per cent to reach $583,000.

Number of properties for sale

The downward trend in active listings that began in October 2015 continued for a 43rd consecutive month, thereby accelerating the tightening of market conditions in a context where sales are setting new records at the same time. In July, there were 16,898 active residential listings on the Centris system, a 20 per cent decrease compared to July of last year. This also represents the largest monthly drop in active listings since March 2010.

