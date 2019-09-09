Wyoming US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Wyoming to Call Them Anytime for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Amazing Lawyers-Better Compensation

We will help a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to develop what we call the 'list' of their exposures to asbestos because this is how they get compensated as we'd like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” — Wyoming US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

CODY, WYOMING , USA, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wyoming US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are now urging a US Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Wyoming or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for some extremely honest advice about how not to lose out on their compensation. We will help a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to develop what we call the 'list' of their exposures to asbestos because this is how they get compensated, and we provide direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to get the compensation job done." https://Wyoming.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Asbestos exposure at a shipyard can dramatically increase the potential financial compensation potential for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma as the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Wyoming US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a diagnosed US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Wyoming to steer clear of Internet or cable TV advertisements that suggest the following:

* “No lawsuits needed” (“Fact-To get properly compensated for mesothelioma a US Navy Veteran with this rare cancer will need extremely skilled lawyers and a lawsuit probably will be involved”)

* “A book about mesothelioma” (“Fact-The book about mesothelioma is a simple way for a law firm you do not know to get your contact information. Why settle for a generic book about mesothelioma when you can be talking directly to some of the nation’s most experienced mesothelioma attorneys within minutes if you call us?”)

* “99% success rate” (Fact-success rate means nothing if the law firm can’t back it up with settlement results-that they created)

* “A Federal Mesothelioma Compensation Claim Center” (“Fact-The federal government does not sponsor a mesothelioma claims center”) https://Wyoming.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate's services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Cheyenne, Casper, Laramie, Gillette, Rock Springs or anywhere in Wyoming. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Wyoming the Wyoming US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital. Big Horn Basin Regional Cancer Center-Cody, Wyoming-http://bighorncancer.org/.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https:// USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



