Tarps Now Announces Expansion of Flame Retardant Tarp Fabrics Division

Tarps Now Company Expands Tarp Fabrics that Improves Workplace Safety

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rapid growth of Tarps Nowhas prompted the expansion of its proprietary lines of tarp fabrics that feature flame retardant properties needed in heavy manufacturing processes, fabrication and workplace safety applications where sparks, UV flashes, spatter, and heated dust negatively impact workplace safety and diminishes employee productivity.In addition to these new lines of flame-retardant tarp fabrics, Tarps Nowhas also increased its commitment to merchandising flame resistant transparent vinyl that provides increased levels of protection against light sparks and spatter. This variety of flame resistant tarp fabrics are also well suited for applications where vertical installations are preferred, such as translucent protective screens, curtains or blankets used in manufacturing processes.The company offers a wide range of standardized sizes and colors, as well as a nearly unlimited range of custom configuration options where variations in fabric weights, sizes, coloring, and fittings are required.Tarps NowFlamer Resistant Fabric Selection Options:About Tarps NowTarps Nowfeatures an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps , poly tarps, custom tarps , vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Nowhas the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.



