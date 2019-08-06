Global PVB Interlayers Market Set to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2024 - Increasing Use of PVB Interlayers in Automotive, Building, and Photovoltaic Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVB Interlayers Market by Type (Standard Polyvinyl Butyral and Structural Polyvinyl Butyral), End-use Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, and Photovoltaic),Region (North America, Europe, APAC,RoW) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market size for PVB interlayers was USD 3.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2019 and 2024.



This research report categorizes the PVB interlayers market on the basis of type, end-use, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the market.

The leading players in the PVB interlayers market are Eastman Chemical Company (US), Kuraray (Germany), Sekisui Chemicals (Japan), Everlam (Belgium), Genau Manufacturing Company (India), KB PVB (China), Chang Chun Group (China), DuLite (China), Huakai Plastic (China), Willing Lamiglass Materials (China), Jiangsu Darui Hengte Technology (China), and Tiantai Kanglai Industrial (China).

Increasing use of PVB interlayers in automotive, building, and photovoltaic applications is expected to drive the market

The market is driven by the growth of the end-use industries, such as automotive, building & construction, and photovoltaic, and regulations promoting the usage of interlayers in glass.

The structural type segment is projected to register higher CAGR during the forecast period

The structural type segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate than the standard segment during the forecast period. They are used in vehicles and buildings owing to their enhanced properties. The growing production of automobiles, construction of green buildings, and rapidly growing solar industry around the globe will drive the market for this segment during the forecast period.

The automotive industry is expected to account for the largest consumption of PVB interlayers during the forecast period

The automotive industry is the largest consumer of PVB interlayers, globally. Changing trends in automotive production and increasing focus on safety are the driving factors for the growth of PVB interlayers in this end-use industry.

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to dominate the overall PVB interlayers market during the forecast period. The region has emerged as the largest consumer PVB interlayers, owing to the growth of construction & building industry, production of electric vehicles, and most importantly the expansion of the solar energy industry in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The US is projected to be the fastest-growing market in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Scope

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Market Covered

1.1.2.1 PVB interlayer Market, By End-Use Industry

1.1.2.2 PVB interlayer Market, By Region

1.1.3 Estimation Years Considered for The Study

1.1.4 Currency

1.1.5 Package size

1.1.6 Limitations

1.2 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Market Size Estimation

2.2 Market Share Estimation

2.2.1 Key Data from Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Key Data from Primary Sources

2.2.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2.3 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Value-Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 PVB interlayer Market, By Type - Forecast till 2024 (in USD Million)

6.1 Standard

6.2 Structural

7 PVB interlayer Market, By End-Use Industry - Forecast till 2024 (in USD Million)

7.1 Automotive Industry

7.2 Building & Construction Industry

7.3 Photovoltaic Industry

7.4 Others

8 PVB interlayer Market, By Region - Forecast till 2024 (in USD Million)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Norway

8.3.5 Sweden

8.3.6 The Netherlands

8.3.7 Italy

8.3.8 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Rest of APAC

8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.5.1 Middle East & Africa

8.5.2 South America

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 New Product Launches

9.3 Expansion Activities

9.4 Partnerships, Agreements and Collaborations

9.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 DowDuPont

10.3 Eastman Chemical Company

10.4 Kuraray

10.5 Seksui Chemical Company

10.6 Everlam

10.7 Genau Manufacturing Company L.L.P.

10.8 KB PVB

10.9 Chang Chung Group

10.10 DuLite

10.11 HUAKAI

10.12 JE Berkowitz

10.13 Jiangsu Daruihengte Technology & Science Co. Ltd.

10.14 Tiantai Kanglai Industrial Co. Ltd.

