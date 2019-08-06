Sunwing returns to London International Airport for its 14th consecutive season with two new flight services for 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is bringing two of its most popular vacation destinations a little closer to its customers in the London area this coming winter. The travel company is returning to London International Airport for a 14th consecutive season and introducing weekly flight services to Cayo Santa Maria and Punta Cana . Sun-seekers can explore Punta Cana’s renowned white-sand shores with weekly flights from December 18, 2019 to April 1, 2020 or vacation in Cayo Santa Maria’s beautiful tropical landscapes from December 17, 2019 until April 7, 2020. In addition, travellers can look forward to returning weekly flights to Montego Bay and Varadero .



President of Tour Operations for Sunwing, Andrew Dawson, welcomed the news, “We’re delighted that our service is continually well-received by our customers in the London area and that they appreciate having convenient access to tropical destinations from their local airport. Thanks to their ongoing support we’ve been able to expand our services with flight offerings to two of our most popular destinations, Cayo Santa Maria and Punta Cana.”

“We are very excited that our passengers will have two new destinations to experience this winter with Sunwing” added Michael Seabrook, President and CEO of London International Airport. “Many of our sun-seekers are regular Sunwing travellers, and today’s announcement provides them with more destinations from the Easy and Comfortable Airport!”

Vacationers can choose from a wide selection of top-rated resorts in Punta Cana such as Royalton Bavaro Resort and Spa . This luxury resort property features upscale accommodations and amenities that the whole family will love including an on-site splash pad and FlowRider ® – the ultimate surf machine. Those looking for an adults only getaway can visit Riu Republica , a perennially popular resort that’s home to the Caribbean’s only water park exclusively for adults.

Travellers who choose to take advantage of the weekly flight service to Cayo Santa Maria, can stay at Sanctuary at Grand Memories Santa Maria , an adults only oasis nestled within Grand Memories Santa Maria. This resort-within-a-resort offers a tranquil atmosphere and spacious junior suites complete with an in-room liquor dispenser and attentive butler service.

Sun-seekers can also enjoy a host of benefits when they book their tropical getaway before September 6 for travel between December 18, 2019 and April 30, 2020. The tour operator is offering the ultimate package deal with complimentary Price Drop Guarantee with up to $600 cash back per couple*, reduced deposits of $50 per person, exclusive free perks on all new bookings to top-rated adult, top-rated family and top-rated luxury resorts with the best price guaranteed** and savings of up to 25% on select winter vacation packages.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access***, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

* All claims are subject to a $50 per person admin fee; each passenger must register within seven days after booking to qualify for the Price Drop Guarantee promotion.

** An ongoing promotion where Sunwing will match a competitor’s published price which must be available at the time of booking.

***Available at select Canadian airports.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine****, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

****Service may be unavailable on select flights.

