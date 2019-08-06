Healthcare Industries Technology Assessment Now Offered by ITsavvy

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy just announced a portfolio of solutions, including a proprietary assessment, targeted to address the specific technology-related issues of healthcare.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers for the healthcare industry, just announced a portfolio of solutions, including a proprietary assessment, targeted to address the specific technology-related issues of healthcare.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “We have been serving clients in healthcare industries for nearly two decades. During this time, we have continually added to the depth and breadth of the solutions we provide. We work hand-in-glove with healthcare providers to insure that the technology is customized to meet their current challenges and evolving needs.”

ITsavvy offers a Healthcare Assessment to ascertain each healthcare client’s current IT challenges across their complete infrastructure.

The assessment matches the best technology for optimal management and care; and maps out executions for plans and programs. The result is a distinctly personalized view of IT operations and a well-defined path for supporting operational efficiency and favorable patient outcomes.

Assessment facets generally include an:

• IT audit to ensure IT systems and equipment are the most efficient and fully up to date

• Analysis of storage structures

• Examination of on-premises and cloud mix

The result is a detailed profile that articulates how ITsavvy can best streamline operations and close security gaps.

“We are aware of the challenges and pressures that everyone in the healthcare industry is facing today,” Theriault said. “We have the information technology expertise to address those pain points with the best technology solutions available.”

To learn more about ITsavvy’s technology solutions for the healthcare industry visit: https://www.itsavvy.com/industry-expertise/healthcare/

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at:

