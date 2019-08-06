Global Microencapsulation Market is Expected to Reach USD 14.2 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Microencapsulation Market by Technology (Spray Technology, Emulsion Technologies, Others), Core Material, Shell Material, Application, Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

Growing demand from the agrochemicals sector and increased R&D activities for process efficiency to improve market penetration are the major factors influencing market growth. The global microencapsulation market is expected to grow from USD 5.1 Billion in 2017 to USD 14.2 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Microencapsulation is defined as a technology which involves coating an active ingredient in a shell. It undergoes a sustained release of the active ingredient. This method is used to increase stability and product life of the core material. It performs a controlled release of the encased active ingredient, thereby offering sustained benefits. This technology is widely used by several end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, food, agrochemicals, etc. Most of the industry players employ this technology to produce their final products such as drugs, detergents, fertilizers, etc. For instance, in August 2018, Balchem Corporation (US) acquired Bioscreen Technologies, S.r.l. (Italy), a manufacturer of fermented and encapsulated feed nutrition ingredient. This acquisition would help the company to accelerate its growth in the animal nutrition & health business segment.

High demand for fortified food products with health benefits and growing demand from the agrochemicals sector is a major factor driving the market. In addition, increased R&D activities for process efficiency and consumer preference for functional products further stimulates the demand. However, cost burden associated with the microencapsulated process may obstruct the growth of market. Nevertheless, use of improved technologies to tap niche markets is anticipated to boost the global microencapsulation market in the forthcoming years.

Key players operating in the global microencapsulation market are BASF, Royal Friesl and Campina, Syngenta Crop Protection, Koninklijke DSM, Givaudan, Firmenich, Symrise, International Flavors & Fragrances, Sensient Technologies, Lycored Corp., Balchem Corporation, Encapsys, Arcade Beauty, and Koehler Innovative Solutions, and among others. In order to enhance their market position in the global microencapsulation market, key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in August 2019, Elixinol has acquired the intellectual property rights to Bionova’s microencapsulated technologies. As part of the acquisition, the cannabidiol company will allow Bionova to be the exclusive manufacturer and supplier in the EU of Elixinol microencapsulated products. Elixinol’s newly acquired microencapsulation tech can be used in food, beverages, and nutraceutical product formulations.

For instance, in May 2019, Givaudan launched novel microencapsulated retinol. The product is based on new microencapsulation technology which offers stable retinol for use in cosmetic applications. It has stabilized retinol ingredient and coined Spherulite R10. Crafted with the Spherulite microencapsulation technology, Spherulite R10 demonstrates improved anti-aging clinical efficacy compared to free retino. In addition, the product is suitable for most cosmetic applications including creams, serums, gels, cleansing products and deodorants.

For instance, in August 2018, BASF's animal nutrition division launched Lucantin NXT product line in the European Union that would gradually be marketed in other countries. The carotenoid formulation would meet the latest regulation that requires ethoxyquin (EQ) to be withdrawn as a stabilizer.

The spray technologies segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 40.10% in 2017

Technology segment is divided into segments such as a spray technologies, emulsion technologies, dripping technologies, and others. The spray technologies segment dominated the market in 2017. Spray technologies include high production capacity, high recovery efficiency, the simplicity of the process, cost efficiency, and process safety. Thus, they are widely used in the large scale manufacturing of food and pharmaceutical grade microencapsulation.

The pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs segment valued around USD 1.63 Billion in 2017

The core material segment includes agricultural inputs, food additives, pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs, fragrances, phase change materials and others. The pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2017 as it offers various benefits. Microencapsulation technology is a cost-effective option for increasing the bioavailability of drugs, as compared to other technologies.

The carbohydrates segment held the market share of 39.90% in 2017

The shell material segment is classified into polymers, gums & resins, lipids, carbohydrates and proteins. The carbohydrates segment dominated the market in 2017. It is due to it’s enhanced abilities to absorb volatilities in the environment. In addition, carbohydrates exhibit low viscosities at high solid contents, which in turn is stirring up their demand as a coating material.

Region Segment Analysis of the Microencapsulation Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region dominated the global microencapsulation market with USD 2.15 Billion in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly and is anticipated to grow with highest growth rate in the market. The North America region is dominating region due to the growing demand and awareness about value-added products for various areas such as nutrition, food, healthcare, and personal care. Due to this awareness and increased demand, companies are focusing on manufacturing functional products with novel technologies such as microencapsulation. Asia Pacific is growing rapidly region because of the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical and food processing industries in China, Japan, and India. Booming detergents market in the region is also expected to augur well for the regional market.

About the report:

The global Microencapsulation market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

