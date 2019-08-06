ATTO Technology to Show First of its Kind Thunderbolt 3 to 25GbE Adapter at IBC 2019

Will also unveil new tuning, monitoring, and analytics software

/EIN News/ -- AMHERST, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc ., a global leader of network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, will showcase the new ATTO ThunderLink® NS 3252 Thunderbolt™ 3 to 25Gb Ethernet adapter and unveil the newly developed ATTO 360™ Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics application at IBC 2019 in stand 7.A26.



ATTO ThunderLink NS 3252 Thunderbolt 3 to 25Gb Ethernet adapters provide the most flexible and scalable connectivity for today’s high-bandwidth content creation environments. ThunderLink 3252 will make an excellent connectivity expander for the newly announced Apple Mac Pro® or for the iMac Pro® and Mac mini®.

Being introduced at IBC, ATTO 360 Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software is an all-purpose tool for Ethernet network optimization designed for creative professionals who want to unlock the true potential of ATTO FastFrame™ and ThunderLink adapters. ATTO brings their expertise in storage networking and consolidates all of the tools and techniques their engineering team uses everyday into a simple, easy-to-use management interface.

“The new products we’re showing at IBC this year are the result of ATTO serving the Media & Entertainment market for over three decades,” said Jeff Lowe, Business Development, Media Technologies at ATTO. “Broadcasters know that connectivity experts like ATTO understand their unique workflows and are able to provide the most appropriate solutions.”

ATTO in-stand demonstrations this year include an 8K editing workflow featuring ATTO Celerity™ 32Gb Fibre Channel HBAs , and ATTO FastFrame™ 40Gb NICs with ThunderLink powering Avid NEXIS® connectivity.

At IBC, ATTO will show why they are the only company who can meet the demanding connectivity needs of 4K and 8K video content creation across all storage and network types. They will also show how the ATTO ecosystem of products can unleash the full power of a production environment when its network and storage connectivity is built with ATTO.

The 2019 IBC Conference is September 13-17 in Amsterdam. Attendees are encouraged to schedule an appointment now to see how ATTO can optimize their workflows.

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customers’ design teams, ATTO manufactures host adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

