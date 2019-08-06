JOHN HUFF TAPPED TO AMPLIFY TRANSWESTERN HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH

Leading Healthcare Real Estate Group Accelerates Nationwide Development, Investment

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Commercial Services (TCS) today announces John Huff has joined the firm as Managing Director – Healthcare Advisory Services. In this role, he will be responsible for sourcing development and investment opportunities nationwide and overseeing recruitment, business development and strategic solutions for healthcare real estate owners, users and investors throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metro.



“We are highly intentional in recruiting the best professionals in the sector to build on our existing momentum and capitalize on unique opportunities across the country,” said Eric Johnson, Executive Managing Director of TCS National Healthcare Advisory Services. “With more than 20 years of experience, John brings deep knowledge and a proven track record to our growing team, and he is a perfect fit with our collaborative, service-minded culture.”



Huff joins Transwestern from Stream Realty Partners, where, as Managing Director, he established the company’s healthcare division and was responsible for leasing a 2.1 million-square-foot portfolio of medical office space. Previously, he worked at Duke Realty, expanding the firm’s relationships with hospital systems and adding assignments for 17 buildings valued at $1.3 billion.



“I am excited to contribute my expertise to Transwestern’s innovative and respected national healthcare team,” Huff said. “With continued strong demand for healthcare space in Dallas-Fort Worth, a greater focus on space design and efficiency, and a significant rise in medical office asking rents, there is immense opportunity across the sector for Transwestern and its clients.”



This hire is the latest in a national expansion of healthcare real estate services, including the addition of Kate Morris and Vince Femiano in Phoenix. The TCS Healthcare Advisory Services team is the country’s largest dedicated healthcare real estate team, operating from 20 cities and including more than 175 members. The team provides a full range of services, including project management and construction services, property management, leasing, tenant advisory, and investment for hospitals, healthcare networks, physicians and investors.



