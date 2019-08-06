Worldwide Animal Disinfectants Market Insights (2019-2025): Iodine Segment Projected to Account for the Largest Share Over the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Disinfectants Market by Type (Iodine, Lactic Acid, Hydrogen peroxide, Phenolic Acid), Application (Dairy Cleaning, Swine, Poultry, Equine, Dairy and Ruminants, Aquaculture), Form (Liquid, Dry), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The animal disinfectants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019, to reach USD 4,363.1 million by 2025.



The study covers the animal disinfectants market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments such as type, application, form, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The animal disinfectants market comprises major manufacturers such as Neogen Corporation (US), GEA Group (Germany), Zoetis Inc. (US), Lanxees AG (Germany), Kersia Group (France), Virox Animal Health (US), CID Lines (Belgium), Theseo Group (France), Evans Vanodine (UK), Krka (Slovenia), Diversey Inc. (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Fink-Tec GmbH (Germany), Laboratoire M2 (Canada), and DeLaval Inc. (Sweden).

Growing incidences of diseases in livestock and increasing livestock production are encouraging animal hygiene projects, which is projected to drive the overall growth of the animal disinfectants market

Factors such as growing incidences of diseases in livestock and increasing regulations concerning terminal disinfection to prevent potential outbreaks are factors projected to drive the market growth. However, high entry barriers, high costs, and long durations associated with the development of disinfectant compounds are projected to hinder the growth of the market.

The dairy cleaning segment is estimated to dominate the animal disinfectants market in 2018

The dairy segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019, in terms of value. Disinfectants are widely used in the dairy industry for cleaning dairy equipment. The cleaning of dairy cattle involves removing equipment and bedding before cleaning; the nature of the surfaces also influences the disinfection process. For instance, rough and porous surfaces are difficult to disinfect, in comparison to smooth surfaces. Both the milking parlor and milking machines must be cleaned daily. Additionally, surfaces should be cleaned regularly to avoid the growth of pathogens. Due to these factors, the dairy cleaning segment is projected to record the fastest growth in the animal disinfectants market during the forecast period.

The iodine segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period in the animal disinfectants market

The iodine segment is estimated to dominate the animal disinfectants market in 2019. Many forms of iodine are used in disinfectants for animal health and food processing. The natural properties of iodine ensure its applicability in other applications, including biological applications. Iodine is increasingly available in seaweeds, which are its most common commercial source. However, it is also found in seawater, other brines, and nitrate deposits. Aqueous iodine (Lugol's solution) or alcoholic iodine solutions are most commonly used as antiseptics, due to which the iodine segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the animal disinfectants market

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in 2018. The presence of a large livestock population (FAO 2016) and their growth rate are factors projected to drive the growth of this market. Furthermore, the region has witnessed an increase in the number of feed mills and feed production, particularly in countries such as India and Japan. This increase in the number of feed mills and feed production in the region reflects positively on the growth of the animal disinfectants market. According to the Alltech Feed Survey of 2018, the region witnessed a 7% increase in its feed production from 356.5 million tons in 2012 to 381.1 million tons in 2017.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.3.2 Periodization Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Volume Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in this Market

4.2 Animal Disinfectants Market, By Type

4.3 Europe: Animal Disinfectants Market, By Form & Country

4.4 Market, By Application

4.5 Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Incidences of Diseases in Livestock

5.2.1.2 Growth in Livestock Production Driving the Usage of Animal Hygiene Products

5.2.1.3 Increase in Regulations Concerning Terminal Disinfection to Curb Potential Outbreaks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs and Long Duration Associated With the Development of Disinfectant Compounds

5.2.2.2 High Entry Barriers for Players

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Consumer Preference for Biological Disinfectants

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Usage Due to Lack of Awareness About Standard Operating Procedures

5.3 Value Chain

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.5 International Bodies for Agriculture Safety Standards and Regulations

5.5.1 US Department of Agriculture (USDA)

5.5.2 Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

5.5.3 European Commission

5.5.4 Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)

5.5.5 Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

5.5.6 Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (Japan)

6 Animal Disinfectants Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Iodine

6.2.1 Iodine Acts as a Disinfectant in Acidic Media, Affecting Bacterial, Viral, and Spore Growth

6.3 Lactic Acid

6.3.1 Effective Action Against Bacteria Makes Lactic Acid Disinfectant Suitable for Surface Cleaning

6.4 Hydrogen Peroxide

6.4.1 Rapid Bacterial Activity Make Hydrogen Peroxide One of the Effective Disinfectants

6.5 Phenolic Acid

6.5.1 Effective Penetrating Property of Organic Acids Makes Them Useful in the Disinfection of Equipment

6.6 Peracetic Acid

6.6.1 Disinfection of Animal Farms Remains One of the Major Applications of Peracetic Acid

6.7 Quaternary Compounds

6.7.1 The Demand for Quaternary Compounds Remains High Due to Their Non-Toxic and Biodegradable Nature

6.8 Chlorine

6.8.1 Bleaching and Germicidal Properties of Chlorine Makes It One of the Most Preferred Disinfectants

6.9 Chlorine Dioxide

6.9.1 Fast Disinfection and Reduction of Bad Taste in Water Drives the Market for Chlorine Dioxide in Livestock

6.10 Chlorohexidine

6.10.1 Low Toxicity of Chlorohexidine Makes It a Competitive Disinfectant in the Market

6.11 Glut-Quat Mixes

6.11.1 Glutraldehyde is Used for Disinfecting Livestock Barns

6.12 Glycolic Acid

6.12.1 Application in Disinfecting Equipment Drives the Market for Glycolic Acid

6.13 Others

6.13.1 Antibacterial and Antiviral Properties of Other Disinfectants Make Them Competitive in the Market

7 Animal Disinfectants Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Powder

7.2.1 Ease of Storage and Handling is Driving the Market for the Powder Form of Animal Disinfectants

7.3 Liquid

7.3.1 Liquid Forms Experience Increased Market Adoption Due to Their Easy Availability, Low Cost, and Water-Soluble Nature

8 Animal Disinfectants Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dairy Cleaning

8.2.1 CIP

8.2.1.1 Increase in Hygiene Concerns and the Need for Effective Cleaning to Drive the Demand for CIP Products

8.2.2 Pipelines

8.2.2.1 The Demand for Alkaline and Non-Foaming Detergents to Drive the Demand for Pipeline Cleaning Products

8.2.3 Bulk Tanks

8.2.3.1 Removal of Milk Fats and Storage Cleaning to Drive the Adoption of Bulk Tank Cleaning Solutions

8.2.4 Milking Systems

8.2.4.1 Increase in Cattle Heads and Milk Pools to Drive the Demand for Milking System Disinfectants

8.3 Swine

8.3.1 Terminal Biosecurity

8.3.1.1 Losses Due to African Swine Fever (ASF) Drive the Demand for Terminal Biosecurity Measures in Europe

8.3.1.1.1 Surface Disinfection Housing

8.3.1.1.2 Equipment

8.3.1.1.3 Water Lines

8.3.1.1.4 Aerial Disinfection

8.3.2 Continuous Biosecurity

8.3.2.1 Rise in Regional Demand for Swine Products and Strict Regulatory Policies Drive the Demand for Continuous Biosecurity in Swine Farming

8.3.2.1.1 Hand Sanitation

8.3.2.1.2 Foot Baths

8.3.2.1.3 Drinking Water

8.3.2.1.4 Vehicle

8.4 Poultry

8.4.1 Terminal Biosecurity

8.4.1.1 High Chemical EffiCACy and Intensive Farming to Drive the Demand for Terminal Biosecurity Procedures in Poultry Farming

8.4.1.1.1 Surface Disinfection Housing

8.4.1.1.2 Equipment

8.4.1.1.3 Water Lines

8.4.1.1.4 Aerial Disinfection

8.4.2 Continuous Biosecurity

8.4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Avian Influenza and Coccidiosis Have Led Farmers to Seek Preventive Continuous Biosecurity Measures for Poultry

8.4.2.1.1 Hand Sanitation

8.4.2.1.2 Footbaths

8.4.2.1.3 Drinking Water

8.4.2.1.4 Vehicle

8.5 Equine

8.5.1 Terminal Biosecurity

8.5.1.1 Stable Maintenance and Equine Disinfection Procedures to Drive the Demand for Terminal Biosecurity in Equine Farming

8.5.1.1.1 Surface Disinfection Housing

8.5.1.1.2 Equipment

8.5.1.1.3 Water Lines

8.5.1.1.4 Aerial Disinfection

8.5.2 Continuous Biosecurity

8.5.2.1 Disease Prevention Programs and High Livestock Value to Drive the Demand for Continuous Biosecurity in Equine Farms

8.5.2.1.1 Hand Sanitation

8.5.2.1.2 Footbaths

8.5.2.1.3 Drinking Water

8.5.2.1.4 Vehicle

8.6 Dairy & Ruminants

8.6.1 Teat Dips

8.6.1.1 Concerns Over Dairy Cattle Health and Mastitis Threat to Drive the Demand for Teat Dips

8.6.2 Hoof Care

8.6.2.1 Availability of Biological Alternatives and Regulatory Requirements to Drive the Demand for Hoof Care Among Cattle Farmers

8.7 Aquaculture

8.7.1 Surface Disinfection

8.7.1.1 Increase in Commercial Aquaculture Activities Along the European Coastline to Drive the Demand for Surface Disinfection Solutions

8.7.2 Continuous Disinfection

8.7.2.1 Rise in Aquaculture Activities in Fresh and Salt Water to Drive the Demand for Continuous Disinfection Solutions

9 Animal Disinfectants Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Large-Scale Processing Facilities and Increase in Focus on Domestic Production to Drive the Demand for Animal Disinfectants in the US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 High Export Demand and Industry Standards to Encourage the use of Disinfectants in Canadian Livestock Farms

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Favorable Government Regulations and Export Requirements to Drive the Growth of the Animal Disinfectants Market in Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 France

9.3.1.1 High Hygiene Standards and Industry Regulations Support the Adoption of Disinfectants Among the French Livestock Farmers

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 High Livestock Production and Export to Neighboring Countries Drive the Demand for Animal Disinfectants

9.3.3 Spain

9.3.3.1 High Rate of Production of Swine and Greater Focus on Aquaculture to Increase the Demand for Animal Disinfectants

9.3.4 UK

9.3.4.1 Large-Scale Intensive Livestock Farming to Fuel the Demand for Animal Disinfectants in the UK Livestock Market

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.5.1 Dairy Production and Export of Beef Products to Positively Influence the Demand for Animal Disinfectants

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Growth in Focus on Animal Hygiene to Drive the Market Growth

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Regulatory Imposition of the Usage of Biosecurity Measures to Drive the Market Adoption of Animal Disinfectants

9.4.3 Australia & New Zealand

9.4.3.1 Increase in Exports to Drive the Need for Maintaining Animal Hygiene

9.4.4 India

9.4.4.1 Traditional Regulations are Restricting the Market Growth for Disinfectants

9.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4.5.1 Rise in Exports of Livestock Products to Drive the Demand for Animal Disinfectants

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Strong Meat Exports and Increase in Biosecurity Regulations to Support Disinfectant use in Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.2.1 Unfavorable Weather Conditions and Increase in Feedlots Improve Ruminant Outlook in Argentina

9.5.3 Rest of South America

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Africa

9.6.1.1 Impact of African Swine Fever and Government Intervention Support Disinfectant Adoption in Africa

9.6.2 Middle East

9.6.2.1 Strong Regulatory Framework and Increased Foreign Investments for Local Livestock Production Drive the Prospects for Animal Disinfectants in the Middle East

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 New Product Launches, Approvals, and Discontinuations

10.6.2 Expansions

10.6.3 Acquisitions, Mergers, and Spin-Offs

10.6.4 Partnerships

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Neogen Corporation

11.2 GEA

11.3 Lanxess AG

11.4 Kersia Group

11.5 Zoetis

11.6 Virox Animal Health

11.7 CID Lines

11.8 Theseo Group

11.9 Evans Vanodine

11.10 Krka

11.11 Diversey

11.12 Evonik Industries

11.13 Fink Tec GmbH

11.14 Laboratoire M2

11.15 DeLaval Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jhkh92

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.