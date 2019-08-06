TELUS launches unlimited home internet data across all speed tiers

All new and renewing customers will now enjoy unlimited home internet data without the worry of data overage charges

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced that customers can enjoy the freedom of unlimited home internet data, now available with all internet speed tiers. Without worrying about data overages, new and renewing TELUS customers will have the flexibility to stream their favourite shows and music, play games to their hearts’ content and connect unlimited smart home devices.



TELUS already offers the fastest internet with TELUS PureFibre and the best home Wi-Fi coverage with TELUS Boost Wi-Fi. Now, with unlimited home internet data, that speed and coverage provides even more value, convenience and peace of mind than ever before.

“Our lightning-fast internet has the power to improve the lives of Canadians. Removing data limits on home internet ensures TELUS customers can truly harness that power to keep us all connected,” said Zainul Mawji, President, Home and Small Business Solutions. “As data-heavy applications like smart home security solutions and in-home healthcare technologies become more commonplace, unlimited data also provides TELUS customers with peace of mind that these services can operate at their full potential without worrying about data overages.”

Furthering TELUS’ commitment to leverage our world-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes, TELUS launched Internet for Good in 2016. TELUS Internet for Good, which formed the basis of the federal government’s Connecting Families initiative, offers 130,000 low-income Canadian families access to low-cost, high-speed internet and a computer, as well as training and tools to participate safely in our digital world.

Unlimited home internet data is available today to new and renewing customers on a two-year term, across all internet speed tiers, in B.C. and Alberta. For full details and more information, visit telus.com/internet.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.6 billion in annual revenue and 14.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

Media Contact

Doug Self - TELUS Media Relations

douglas.self@telus.com

403-616-8741



