Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market Size Hit US$ 970 Mn by 2026

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nonwoven disposable gloves market size is estimated to hit around US$ 970 million by 2026 and expected to grow at CAGR above 4.8% over the forecast time frame 2019 to 2026.

Market Dynamics

Increased demand for disposable nonwoven gloves in the health sector is expected to increase market growth over the projected era. Market growth can also be ascribed to an enhanced risk of geriatric diseases. Most products are produced by combining two polymers such as cotton, PE, and PET & viscose to improve the goods efficiency by decreasing the danger of contamination. The elevated permeation of the technology in the production of elevated resistance, even surface and outstanding processability of smooth nonwoven products is expected to increase its general share. Spunbonded products show strong U.S. penetration due to early implementation and cost efficiency of the technology. The general industry's development over the forecast period is anticipated to be hindered by factors such as unfavorable financial circumstances, fluctuating raw material prices and elevated investments in research and development. Furthermore, rigid rules for both developed and developing countries ' medical fabrics are expected to limit the development of the industry in nonwovens disposable pads in the prediction era. Increased security, sanitation and the development in numbers of end customers are the key drivers of the development of the Indian disposable gloves industry. Furthermore, technological progress is expected to propel business development. However, the market growth will be hampered by lower manufacturing ability and toxic response to certain gloves. Instead, development in the healthcare industry is expected to offer India's disposable glove companies profitable possibilities in the near future.

It is anticipated that manufacturing of nonwoven fabrics with improved characteristics, such as anti-microbial characteristics and heavy absorption, will provide fresh possibilities for sector growth. Moreover, increased knowledge of hospital-acquired diseases among customers has resulted in the use of sophisticated nonwoven devices. The worldwide business expansion is also anticipated to fuel technological requirements in production nonwoven fabrics which have added characteristics such as elevated absorption and anti-microbial characteristics in order to decrease cross-contamination. In addition, the worldwide economy has benefited significantly from the increasing amount of public projects to decrease the amount of diseases and enhance manufacturing technology. Finally, the increased knowledge of hospital-acquired infections has also caused a wave of high-quality medical devices. The elevated price of raw equipment and study and creation necessary to cater for new requirements is anticipated to hinder the growth of the industry. In addition, the stringent legislative situation on the disposal of the products should also restrict the use of the products by several end-users. In addition, in the coming years the unfavourable financial circumstances are expected to have a adverse effect on the worldwide economy.

Companies focus on the use of sophisticated technology and advances in current techniques in order to produce optimal performance gloves for medical apps. In addition, the use of automation to produce standard high-quality products is an important sector where businesses can achieve a competitive edge over other competitors. Asian companies are the leading supplier of high value goods at low rates. Manufacturers in North America and Europe are concentrating their brand portfolios to expand and reinforce strong rivalry on the market.

Key Players & Strategies

The key players operating in the market include A.M.G. Medical, Inc., Medical Depot, Inc. and dba Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare among others. Major competitors focus on launching fresh products, purchases, advances in current products and technology and other policies to grow and reinforce their company portfolios. The main strategic activities for major players in the sector were effective inorganic development through merger and takeover, technological development to improve surge transport capacity together with the expansion of production facilities for economies of scale.

