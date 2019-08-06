Armanino Achieves the 2019/2020 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications, and Wins a Prestigious Eagle Award

/EIN News/ -- Firm is Honored by Microsoft for Outstanding Achievement and Innovation for the Sixth Consecutive Year

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., has achieved the prestigious 2019/2020 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications. It is the sixth consecutive year Armanino has been awarded this recognition. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Armanino in the top echelon of the Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to the highest standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations attain increased success. Armanino is also one of only seven companies honored with a Microsoft Eagle Award for achieving 100% annual attainment of customer acquisition goals in 2019 thanks to its superior client service.

“Each year we recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success,” said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Lead. “Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that’s creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Armanino for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud.”

Armanino is investing heavily in its Microsoft Business Applications practice and is dedicated to supplying valuable solutions that help clients achieve a competitive advantage. The firm works closely with clients to identify the best solutions and services that meet their business needs while excelling in customer satisfaction. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, Armanino maintains a strong expertise of the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions, strong services and unparalleled value to its customers.

“We are honored to be named to the Microsoft Dynamics Inner Circle for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition speaks to Armanino’s purpose to be the most innovative and entrepreneurial firm that makes a positive impact on the lives of our clients, our people and our communities,” said Tom Mescall, partner-in-charge of Armanino Consulting. “We are investing heavily in our people and technology to enable our team to deliver true digital transformation.”

Armanino provides implementation, training and consultation for high-growth and enterprise organizations using business enterprise applications. The firm specializes in Microsoft Dynamics 365 (Finance & Operations), Dynamics CE (Sales, PSA, Field Service), Power Platform (AI, BI, Flow), Azure, and IoT, to develop and deploy solutions that help leading global companies across industries, including high-tech, life sciences and complex manufacturing, get to market faster and achieve continued success. Armanino has world-class solution architects with a deep expertise in helping companies optimize their supply chain processes and drive efficiencies through automation. In addition, the firm helps organizations through the complexities of digital transformation, providing a rich and robust change management program and framework, poised to drive adoption and win at the user level.

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( https://www.armaninollp.com/ ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Stephens International Limited, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital ( www.intersectcapitalllc.com ), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

