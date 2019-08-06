Rently Partners with TransUnion SmartMove to Better Match Engaged Renters with Rental Properties

Rently is proud to announce their partnership with TransUnion SmartMove to create iQual Plus.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rently is proud to announce their partnership with TransUnion SmartMove to create iQual Plus, which matches rental properties with high intent and engaged prospective renters who meet the property managers’ initial pre-screening criteria.

iQual Plus is a first-to-market renter pre-qualification product that creates a unique lead score and then matches renters with rental properties based on their individual credentials, including credit score, income, pet policy, eviction history, and any bankruptcies (if applicable). iQual Plus is like a matchmaker, designed to match properties with high-intent and well-qualified renters.

iQual Plus uses TransUnion SmartMove to access a prospective tenant’s credit score, ResidentScore, while posting a soft inquiry to the applicant’s credit report. “Whereas traditional credit scores are used to predict the borrower’s ability and likelihood to pay back a loan, and not rental performance, ResidentScore is specifically designed for tenant screening by credit reporting giant, TransUnion,” explains Merrick Lackner, Rently CEO. “And, since this is a soft pull, it does not affect the renter’s credit score.”

“The primary audiences of this platform are Property Managers and Investment Managers, who find it a challenge to prioritize high-intent, serious leads versus the ‘tire kickers.’ Our secondary audience is renters, who want to know their best property matches,” adds Jared East, head of the Product Team.

iQual Plus is the first product of its kind to create a lead score based on select criteria that then helps match renters with specific and customized properties based on their credit score, income, pet policy, eviction history, and bankruptcy. This allows property managers to see potential renters’ screening questions and answers based on their community’s criteria.

Managers are able to stop wasting valuable time and resources processing renters who simply don’t meet their criteria -- and, best of all, the service is completely free. Renters can also stop wasting time and money viewing and applying for properties that they aren’t qualified for. iQual Plus intelligently matches renters with properties that they are qualified for.

“The benefits of this partnership are two-fold,” says Kash Avena, Product Manager. “Renters like it because the ‘soft pull’ feature doesn’t impact their credit score, and they appreciate the curated list of recommended homes based on their unique qualifications. Property Managers, on the other hand, also appreciate our platform because it helps them prioritize leads based on a proprietary scoring system. Our system intelligently matches renters to the right properties in their portfolio, helping them to market more efficiently.”



About Rently

Rently is a technology innovator who is first to market with self showing solutions for residential rental vacancies. Their market-tested showing solutions help Property Managers, Investment Managers, and Real Estate Agents make the most out of their showings with minimal time invested. They have the most advanced security protocol for self-showing, multiple tiers of access with an open API for flexibility. Rently has done over 10M renter self-showings to date.



