Service Disabled Veteran Business is Awarded First Federal Contract with the United States Veterans Affairs

NEW JERSEY , USA, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEThe Setroc Group, Inc., a New Jersey-based Service-Disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), is proud to announce their first contract with the federal government awarded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The Setroc Group will be working on a 12-month advertising project for the VA's "Strength at Home" Research Project.The purpose of the research project is to help service members and veterans strengthen relationships with their families. To achieve recruitment goals, The Setroc Group will work closely with the VA and develop various advertising and marketing campaigns."It is an honor to begin working with the federal government on such a meaningful initiative which focuses on strengthening military families. "As a veteran, it is truly an honor working with the VA, an agency that does so much for our brave men and women," said Francisco Cortes, CEO of The Setroc Group.We are also honored to be working with your new teaming partner, Ranjeeta Nanda, CEO of Park Circle Technologies. To work on our very first federal bid together and win, is an excellent sign of things to follow. "I am excited about our strategic partnership with The Setroc Group. We look forward to supporting Setroc with our in-depth technical capabilities,", said Ranjeeta Nanda, Founder, and CEO of Park Circle Technologies.Mr. Cortes also enlisted the assistance of NJIT PTAC and worked with Rachel Klein-Pintouri and Raul Mercado. The center reviewed the opportunity with The Setroc Team before submitting it to the federal government. This additional support was instrumental to our success, and we appreciate the efforts that this program has provided to our business.About the Setroc Group, Inc.The Setroc Group, Inc. is a Hispanic/veteran-owned full-scope media strategy firm headquartered in N.J., whose founding members have a combined 30+ year track record of success working in broadcast and Digital Media. "From script to screen, and everything in-between": The Setroc Group, Inc. has the experience and capabilities to put your business or executive government agency in the best position to stand out and accomplish its mission. The firm's federal socio-economic certifications include: Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Concern (SDVOSB), Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone), Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Learn more: http://www.setrocgroup.com/ About Park Circle TechnologiesAt Park Circle, our singular focus is to help our clients achieve their maximum potential. We pride ourselves in our "solution-oriented" approach, which goes well beyond implementation. We come with a digital-first mindset and help our clients transform themselves digitally to meet heightened competition and customer expectations in today's world. Learn more: https://www.parkcircletech.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.