Global Vehicles for Disabled Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 11.7% During 2019-2027 - Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Fastest Growth
/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicles for Disabled Market by Vehicle Type (Adaptive Four-Wheeler, Mobility Scooter), Manufacturer Type (OEM and Third-Party Customization), Entry Mechanism, Entry Configuration, Driving Option, Ownership, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Vehicles for Disabled Market are Estimated to Grow from USD 2.6 Billion in 2019 to Reach USD 6.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7%.
The market study covers the vehicles for the disabled market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as the vehicle type, manufacturer type, entry configuration, entry mechanism, driving option, ownership, and region.
The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The vehicle for the disabled market in adaptive four-wheeler is led by globally and regionally established players such as Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Vantage Mobility International (US), BraunAbility (US), Revability (US), and Mobility Works (US). The vehicle for the disabled market in mobility scooter is led by globally and regionally established players such as Pride Mobility (US), Sunrise Medical Holdings (Germany), Invacare (US), KYMCO Global (Taiwan), and Amigo Mobility International (US).
Increasing population of aged people and various schemes provided by governments of various countries to disabled people are significant factors for the growth of the vehicles for the disabled market globally
Increasing emphasis on providing equality to disabled people in terms of accessibility & mobility solutions and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries is expected to boost market growth. However, high cost and lack of medical reimbursement are considered as market restraining factors for the growth of it.
Increasing demand for mobility solutions for disabled people which helps in independently performing the routine basic tasks to propel the growth of mobility scooter segment during the forecast period
The mobility scooter segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Mobility scooters are a good substitute for wheelchairs to travel short distances and perform routine tasks independently by disabled people. Regional governments are also improving infrastructure and providing various schemes & subsidies to disabled people on the purchase of mobility scooters. In addition, availability of mobility scooters in different designs, styles, and advancing features (due to various research & developments by OEMs to provide the latest technologies to enable disabled people to drive with more ease and comfort) has increased the attention of users towards mobility scooters.
Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, followed by Europe and North America. The vehicles for the disabled market in the region is inclined towards improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness among patient, and rising disposable income. The increasing population of disabled people in Asia Pacific is expected to propel the growth.
North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period
North America is expected to be the largest market, followed by Europe. The increasing demand for mobility solutions and an increase in the sense of independence among disabled people have propelled the growth of this market. The various government policies & schemes, helping the disabled people to purchase such vehicles is fueling the growth of the market. North America is home to many global leaders such as for adaptive four wheelers-Vantage Mobility International, BraunAbility, Revability, and Mobility Works.
The vehicle for the disabled market in mobility scooter is led by various US-based manufacturers such as Pride Mobility, Invacare, and Amigo Mobility International. Thus, the region has a high sales volume, especially for the mobility scooter segment.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Segmentation
5.3. Market Dynamics
5.3.1. Drivers
5.3.2. Restraints
5.3.3. Opportunities
5.3.4. Challenges
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Analysis
6.3 Porters Five Forces
7 Global Vehicle Market for Disabled People, By Manufacturer Type (Volume & Value)
7.1 Introduction
7.2 OEM Manufacturing
7.3 Third Party Customization
8 Global Vehicle Market for Disabled People, By Vehicle Type (Volume & Value)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Passenger Car
8.3 MPV/SUV
8.4 Pickup
8.5 Mobility Scooter
9 Global Vehicle Market for Disabled People, By Driving Options (Volume)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Driving on Swivel Seat
9.3 Driving Through Wheelchair
9.4 Driving on Normal Seat
10 Global Vehicle Market for Disabled People, By Entry Configuration (Volume)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Side Entry
10.3 Rear Entry
11 Global Vehicle Market for Disabled People, By Entry Mechanism (Volume)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Ramp
11.3 Lifting Equipment
12 Global Vehicle Market for Disabled People, By Ownership (Volume)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Rental, Lease & Hire
12.3 Personal Ownership
13 Global Vehicle Market for Disabled People, By Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.5 Row (Brazil and Russia)
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Ranking Analysis
14.3 Competitive Scenario
14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
14.6 Business Strategy Excellence
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Adaptive Four-Wheeler
15.1.1 Toyota Motor Corporation
15.1.2 Vantage Mobility International
15.1.3 Braunability
15.1.4 Revability
15.1.5 Mobility Works
15.1.6 AMS Vans
15.1.7 AMF Bruns
15.1.8 Kirchhoff Mobility
15.1.9 Mobility Network Group
15.1.10 Allied Vehicles
15.1.11 United Access
15.1.12 Focaccia Group
15.1.13 GM Coachwork
15.1.14 Gowrings Mobility
15.1.15 Brother Automobility
15.2 Mobility Scooter
15.2.1 Pride Mobility
15.2.2 Sunrise Medical Holdings
15.2.3 Invacare
15.2.4 Afikim Electric Vehicles
15.2.5 Advanced Mobility Products
15.2.6 Hoveround Corporation
15.2.7 Electric Mobility Euro
15.2.8 TGA Mobility
15.2.9 Van Os Medical
15.2.10 Kymco Global
15.2.11 Roma Medical Aids
15.2.12 Amigo Mobility International
15.2.13 Drive Devilbiss Healthcare
15.2.14 Quingo
15.2.15 Golden Technologies
